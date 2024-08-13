2024 Bluegill Frolic is Friday and Saturday, August 16 and 17!

It’s all fun and games until someone gets wet! If The News is lucky, it won’t be Aunt Kay! The News is challenging Marcellus Elementary School Principal, Sarah Bischoff, “Mrs. B,” to a dunk off during the Bluegill Frolic. The News will be in the Tank, Friday, August 16, 7-8pm, and Mrs. B will be ready to dunk on Saturday, August 17, 1-2pm. Terms of the challenge have yet to be disclosed but The News is saying #youcantdunkme! Mrs. B says, #idareyoutodunkme!

Thanks to the efforts of many volunteers and sponsors, the 2024 Bluegill Frolic is sure to delight the community, Friday and Saturday, August 16 and 17.

Due to the ongoing construction on Main Street, this year’s Frolic is being held at the old football field, 499 S. Burney Street. The construction has also put the annual parade on hold as well.

The Frolic Committee urges everyone who attends to be respectful of homeowners’ yards. The Committee will be blocking off yards to deter anyone from parking on private property. Attendees are encouraged to utilize parking at the middle school or in areas that are clearly marked for parking. Downtown parking is only a few blocks away, well within walking distance.

Friday, August 16:

Frolic opens at 11:00am

Music by Lasoulful at 4:00pm followed by Rebel Pride at 7:00pm

Cornhole Tournament begins at 5:00pm

Saturday, August 17:

Frolic opens at 8:00am

Car & Bike Show: 8:00am – 2:00pm

Fishing Contest:

Register at the LIBRARY 7am-Noon

Weigh-In Fish at LIBRARY 3pm-6pm

Winners Announced AT FROLIC STAGE 7pm

Pony Rides: 10am – 3pm

Marcellus Talent: 12noon

Cornhole Tournament: 3:00pm

Music by Slimknot at 4:00pm followed by Mud Creek at 7:00pm

Both Days

Dunk Tank * Beer Tent * Food Trucks * Vendors * Rides and Carnival Games * AND MORE!

