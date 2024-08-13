ICYMI: Yes, that was a tornado on August 6

For those not in the Marcellus/Three Rivers area Tuesday, August 6, yes, what roared through at 8:19am has been designated an EF2 tornado by the National Weather Service. The NWS reported an estimated peak wind speed of 115 mph. The tornado, which touched down just north of Lewis Lake snapping power poles and trees, was active for 8.46 miles and its path was 700 yards wide at its maximum.

The twister reached its maximum width along Day Road and went on to do significant damage near the intersection of Bent and Floating Bridge. Continuing along Floating Bridge, the tornado continued southeast crossing Mount Zion Road, Pulver and Null roads. On Cowling Road, part of an out building ended up in the Rocky River. It is believed the tornado completed its path of destruction along North Main in Three Rivers where it caused roof damage to a warehouse. Fortunately, there were no deaths and no injuries.

The August 6 tornado was the fourth tornado in Michigan this year that reached EF-2 status: Grand Blanc (February 28), Portage (May 7), Colon (May 7), Marcellus/Three Rivers (August 6).

On average, Michigan experiences 16 tornadoes each year. The August 6 twister was the 13th of 2024. Also on average, tornadoes are most likely to occur between the hours or 4-9pm.