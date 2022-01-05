December 17, 1942 – January 4, 2022

Ronald R. “Ron” Seem, 79, of Cassopolis, passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 4, 2022. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Monday, January 10, 2022, at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St. Dowagiac with Pastor Andrew Abrams officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Dowagiac. Friends may visit with the family from 1:00 P.M. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ron’s name may be made to the Donor’s Choice. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.clarkch.com.

Ron was born December 17, 1942, in Niles, to Henry and Joyce (Womble) Seem. He graduated from Dowagiac High School in 1960. On March 7, 1964, he married the love of his life, Ronni Kay Thomas in Dowagiac. Ron was an honest and hard-working man. He was a lifelong farmer; he owned and operated his own livestock farm for many years before his retirement. He enjoyed the outdoors and liked to hunt and fish. Ron’s family is what he treasured most, especially his kids and grandkids. He loved spending time with his family, whether it was working on the farm, going for long car rides or attending his grandkids events. Ron will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Ron is survived by his children, Robert “Bob” (Laura) Seem, Karie (Mike) Dussel and John (Sherri) Seem; 11 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and sister, Bonnie (Ralph) Mullard. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Joyce Seem; and wife Ronni Seem.