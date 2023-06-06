90 Days in the Hole a ‘must see’ at Patch & Remington

Where does the artist end and his work of art begin? Or are they one in the same? The artist known only as Vern appears to blend into one of his brilliant, bold, and big canvases at Patch & Remington during First Friday, June 2.

News Art Critic Ron McAdam calls 90 Days in the Hole a “dazzling display of creativity! Prepared to be wowed!”

The free exhibit is open to the public through July 2. Patch & Remington is located at 115 E. Main, Marcellus. Hours: Tuesday and Wednesday, 8:00am – 12:00pm; Thursday, 8:00am – 6:00pm; Friday and Saturday, 8:00am – 8:00pm; and Sunday, 8:00am – 4:00pm. The gallery is closed on Mondays.

For more informaton, visit them online at patchandremington.com or follow them on Facebook.