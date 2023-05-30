A Letter From the Editor

Dear Readers:

As mentioned in a previous edition of The News, after a mere 118 years, The Marcellus News is no longer located at 149 E. Main, Marcellus. The move, however, will not impact the delivery of The Only Newspaper in the World That Cares About Marcellus.

It is a sign of ye’ old times. . . it is more economical to write, format and publish a small newspaper remotely. Trying to sustain a weekly newspaper and a brick-and-mortar location simultaneously is not economically feasible.

The mailing address (PO Box 277) and phone number, 269-646-2101, will not change. Will we be in town at all? Of course! The Editor will continue to haunt the streets of Marcellus, building or not. And, yes, you can find us on Wednesday mornings at the big blue house at the corner of Main and Jones streets, entry through the east door off the alley.

At this time, I am trying to figure out where and how to locate a secure drop-box for The News. Any ideas/suggestions are greatly appreciated.

So, no worries. We carry on. There are so many amazing stories yet to be uncovered and shared.

If, at any time, I can be of service, just give me a holler via phone or email: editor@marcellusnews.com.

BTW: The News is offering free access to the online version, marcellusnews.com, through June 30. Take a moment to check it out.

As always, thank you so much for supporting local news! After all, who else will tell our stories and chronicle our history?

Sincerely,

Kay Schten McAdam, Editor

PS: Yes! A purchase agreement is in the works for 149 E. Main Street. I can’t reveal the details in print, yet, but ask most folks in town, what’s the scoop? and they’ll let you know!