A note from Mrs. B: “Thank you, Marcellus students and families!”

Marcellus Elementary Principal Sarah Bischoff, “Mrs. B,” (left) with Tonya Jansen on the roof of the elementary school. Mrs. B is a woman of her word and slept on the school roof the night of May 31 in exchange for a successful Wildcat Walk fundraiser!

I would like to take a moment to thank the students and families who helped us exceed our fundraiser goal and in return made me sleep on the roof of the building (a promise is a promise). Your continued support is unmatched and is appreciated more than any of you will ever know. This year has been a blast and I look forward to the start of another great year in August. I truly hope everyone has a fun and relaxing summer break.

It takes a village and we have the BEST one!

GO CATS!

Mrs. B