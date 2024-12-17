Adams named MHS Athlete of the Week/Basketball Recap

#14 Parker Adams is the MHS Athlete of the week. Adams scored a career high 30 points in the ‘Cats game against White Pigeon, December 10. -Photo courtesy of Amberly Ware Photography

by Wendell Hughes, MHS Athletic Director

The Wildcats split games against White Pigeon, Tuesday, December 10, with the JV earning a 10-point 57-47 win, and the Varsity losing a hard fought battle, 57-72.

The Varsity opened up a 15-13 lead at the end of the first quarter, but would be outscored 8-13 in the second frame to head into the halftime break down by two, 23-26.

A very competitive 3rd quarter saw the Chiefs outscore the ‘Cats by just one point to bring the score to 41-45, White Pigeon, heading into the final quarter. Marcellus would find themselves in foul trouble as the quarter went on and were unable to match the red hot Chiefs who dumped in 27 points in the final frame of the game to Marcellus’ 16 to bring us to the final score of 57-72.

The Wildcats were led by Parker Adams who dropped in a career high 30 points on the night to go along with 5 rebounds and 2 assists. Jamarion Robinson added 12 points and 8 rebounds. Beau Ferguson contributed 8 points, 7 rebounds and 2 steals, while Abram Coffey rounded out the scoring for the ‘Cats with 7 of his own.

The JV secured a 57-47 win behind double digit scoring efforts from Martelle Enright who had 24, Zade Tyska had 11, and Jakob Huber added 11. Javonne Robinson chipped in 4, Tim Henseler had 3, and Brae Newcomb and Dallis Stainbrook each added 2 apiece.

The contests at Centreville scheduled for Thursday, December 12, were cancelled due to the weather and will be rescheduled to a later a date.

Girls Basketball Drop Two to Open the Season

Road Warriors. That’s what the MHS girls basketball teams will need to be as they start the 2024-2025 campaign. The Wildcats open the season with four straight road games and seven of their first eight are away from home.

On Monday, December 9, the ‘Cats made the short drive up M40 to visit the Lawton Blue Devils, coming up short by a score of 14-56. Ladora Bet Sargis led with 7 points and 6 steals, Josei Adams had 4 points and 6 rebounds, and Sophia Affriseo added 3 points and 7 rebounds. The JV Wildcats also came home empty-handed, Lucy Huges led the scoring with 3 points.

On Friday, December 13, the ‘Cats traveled to Centreville to take on a much improved Bulldogs team, falling 24-45. The Wildcats were only down by four at the break, 14-18, and by eight heading into the fourth quarter, 19-27, but ran out of steam down the stretch. Lador Bet Sargis led with 11 points and 5 steals, Sophia Affiseo had 7 pionts and 8 rebounds, Kerrianne O’Donnell added 4 points and 4 rebounds. The Jv ‘Cats also dropped their game against Centreville by a final score of 17-58.

