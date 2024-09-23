August 25, 1970 ~ September 13, 2024

Amy Beth Buckhold, age 54, passed away in Kalamazoo, Michigan on September 13, 2024.

She was born August 25, 1970, in Three Rivers, the daughter of Gerald and Nancy (Engle) Buckhold.

She graduated from Marcellus High School with the Class of 1989 and Davenport College in Kalamazoo in 1992. During high school she was a member of the Marcellus High School Band.

She was employed with Lear in Mendon for several years.

She was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and also followed the Detroit Tigers. She enjoyed family campfires and picnics, traveling to the U.P., and concerts with her friends and mom.

Perhaps her strongest passion was genealogy: finding and discovering the Buckhold/Engle family history. It gave her great pleasure when she learned a new story or found old pictures and received letters from new distant relatives.

Remaining to cherish her memory are her brother, Michael (Susan) Buckhold of Marcellus; two sisters, Sherry (Steve) Hartman of Marcellus and Vicky (Mike) Phelps of Three Rivers; six nieces and nephews, Jeremy Hartman, Stacey Hartman, Joshua Hartman, Nathan (Patty) Buckhold, Cole (Regina) Buckhold, and Megan (Darren) Mercier; 10 great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Gerald and Nancy Buckhold.

Her family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 25 at 11 a.m. at the Marcellus United Methodist Church, 197 W. Main St., Marcellus. A service will follow at noon with Pastor Carol Walden officiating. She will be laid to rest in Crane Cemetery.

Donations in Amy’s memory may be directed to St. Joseph County Animal Rescue Fund, P.O. Box 593, Centreville, MI 49032. Envelopes will be available at the church and at Hohner Funeral Home.

