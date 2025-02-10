Ann L. Simmons

July 5, 1935 ~ January 23, 2025

Ann Simmons, aged 89 years, passed on Thursday, January 23rd at White Oaks in Lawton, MI. Ann was born July 5, 1935, in Three Rivers, MI to Oliver Wendell & Alice (Ayers) Holmes. She graduated in 1953 from Marcellus High School. She is preceded in death by her parents Oliver Wendell Homes & Alice C. (Ayers) Holmes, daughter Debra Ann, daughter-in-law Susan (Gorham) Simmons, brother Gary (Mike) Holmes, sister-in-law Kay Holmes & sister Charlotte Hyman.

Surviving are her 2 children, Douglas (Leigh Ann) Simmons of Marcellus and Wendell Simmons of Cassopolis; 4 grandchildren, Brian (Jessica) Simmons, Seth (Kamilah) Simmons, Kara (Dan) Lewis and Tyler Simmons; 5 great-grandchildren, Cameron, Evelyn, Arlo, Sullivan and Komi as well as nephews & nieces.

For 35 ½ years, Ann worked for the County of Cass, starting out in the Juvenile office of the Probate Court. She then moved to the clerk’s office 4 years later. In 1984, she was elected county clerk. In 1992 she was elected as County Clerk/Register, a position she very much enjoyed and held for 12 years. She retired as County Clerk/Register in December of 2004.

In 2006 Ann moved from Cassopolis, MI back to her hometown of Marcellus, MI. She became very active in the Marcellus Community Food Panty and the Marcellus Village Council as well as the MAESA Board. Ann was appointed, then elected to the Lewis Cass Intermediate School Board, serving as secretary, then Vice chairman until her retirement in 2012. Ann also volunteered at the Dowagiac Dogwood for several years and at the Marcellus Elementary school for 2 years. She was a member of the Marcellus Methodist Church.

Ann enjoyed collecting coins as well as beer steins. She loved playing bridge with her friends and family & doing word puzzles. Ann enjoyed collecting chicken themed decorations for her kitchen & going to garage sales. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family.

The family is planning to have a celebration of Ann’s life at Marcellus VFW on May 17th at 2:00pm.

Those wishing to make a memorial donation are asked to consider Marcellus Fire & Ambulance Services.

###