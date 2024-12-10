As I See It: DDA checkmates Village Council

by Kay Schten McAdam

Editor, The Marcellus News

Checkmate: A check against the king against which there is no escape. . .

The “King” was checked Monday, December 2, with the resignations of five members of Marcellus’ Downtown Development Authority (DDA). DDA Chair Seth Carlson, Vice President Nicki Hackenberg, Treasurer Nicki Hostetler, and members Brad Smith and Erica Watts all said, “enough.”

The five departures follow the November resignation of DDA member John Ayers, whose departure was not unexpected. He is a new grandpa, after all, and wants to savor the role.

To date, that leaves three members and no quorum.

Did the Village get the message?

This is Carlson’s official statement:

“As the Marcellus Downtown Development Authority transitions through this period of change, I remain deeply committed to the values of accessibility, equity, and inclusion that drive community and economic development. Serving as Chair has been an honor, and I am proud of the progress we’ve made in laying a foundation for Marcellus’ future, continuing the good work of previous DDA groups in the Village.

I believe new voices and perspectives would be more effective in serving the goals of the DDA and the current Village Council. My hope is for Marcellus to grow as a place where businesses thrive and community members feel supported, valued, and included in all aspects of village life.”

As the former Chair of the DDA, I do have some insight into the exodus as I departed for similar reasons in December 2023, although those reasons were shrouded in “too much to do, too little time.”

When I purchased The News in 2021, I set goals for myself to cover as many Village, Township, and DDA meetings as possible. I can honestly report that I’ve attended the majority of meetings the past three-and-a-half years except those scheduled during basketball season and a vacation or two. I have seen a lot. I have heard a lot. I have been dismayed too often.

The significant terms in Carlson’s statement are “supported, valued and included.” As a business owner, property owner and taxpayer in the Village, I say without hesitation, based on personal experience, that I’ve been made to feel unwelcome in my own hometown by the governing body of our community.

As I see it, this atmosphere, culture, the Us vs. Them attitude has gotten so toxic that the future of Marcellus is seriously threatened. This is not an elaboration, folks. I’ve lived through it over the past year. It is a serious issue that demands resolution.

Yes, I am referring to the Marcellus Area Historical Society’s application for a special use permit to designate the historic G. W. Jones House at 188 W. Main a public museum. (Fortunately for the sake of Historic Preservation, the house is now a private museum and we are happy to welcome groups, organizations, and individuals by appointment.)

Not to beat the proverbial dead horse, but the treatment I received from members of the Village Council over the application was not only unprofessional but personal. Making situations personal rather than professional is not efficient or effective, and totally inappropriate.

At times, I believe I have witnessed what appears to be a reversal of reality. If I am not mistaken, whatever compensation trustees and employees receive is derived from taxpayers’ money. Therefore, the Council works for us; we do not work for them. Let’s just say the exodus from the DDA was akin to a job performance review of the Council.

This is on you, Village of Marcellus. The buck stops at the Council table in Village Hall. These resignations happened on your watch.

As I see it, the wrong resignations were submitted.

Shall I elaborate on the letter that was forwarded to me on October 18 by the Village Manager written by Trustee Burke Webb? The subject of the email was the special use permit application for 188 W. Main, which had been approved by the Planning Commission. The email was also copied to each Village Council member, the Planning Commission members, and the Village Attorney. (Wow, I thought. They’re sticking their lawyer on me?).

In the letter, Trustee Webb referenced many, many personal aspects of my business and my family, none of which had anything to do with the application.

The email discussed how The News currently operates, mentioned specific family members and what they might/should do with our properties in the future, contained incorrect information, and perhaps, a poor attempt to be witty, which came across as rude. Absolutely none of this was applicable to the application. It was offensive and crossed a line, especially for one who serves in a public capacity.

My response of October 19 was swift to all copied on the original email, plus, I sent it to all the DDA members and Marcellus Township Supervisor Ed Koshar.

My response stated that we no longer wanted to pursue the application. I also stated that, “Furthermore, there is a photo of our Stone House at 158 W. Main on the village’s website. We demand that it be removed promptly. Any permission you may have had to use any of our personal, private properties to promote the Village of Marcellus is voided. We also demand that you remove the photograph of 188 W. Main Street that is being used on page 55 of the Village’s Master Plan to illustrate the so-called Historic Preservation Plan.”

And what type of response did I receive?

Crickets. . .

There was no what can we do to rectify this. Definitely no apology or can we talk this over.

Crickets. . .

The wagons were circled to protect their own.

Yes, this has been personally hurtful to feel so unwelcome in one’s hometown. I truly understand the DDA members wanting to feel supported, valued and included. All each of us had hoped to do was assist in the economic development, revitalization and growth of our community. At least we tried. . . and, believe me, we are not giving up.

The bright, talented, professionals who recently resigned from the DDA will be very difficult to replace. Good heavens, three of the five are MHS graduates! They truly are our best and brightest! And you let them go, Village Council?

This happened on your watch.

It was also my understanding that the $1,000 check the Marcellus Area Historical Society wrote to the Village in August 2023 as part of the Special Use Permit Application was put in escrow to be used for any expenses relating to the public hearing. It was also my understanding that any unused portion of those funds would be returned. I requested those be refunded in my October 19 response to Webb’s email.

And the response?

Crickets. . .

As I see it, the wrong resignations were submitted.

