As I See It: “To You We’ll Be True”

Kay Schten McAdam

Editor, The Marcellus News

Marcellus High School Alumna

“On, Marcellus

On, Marcellus

Bust right through that line

Fight for Victory

That’s our motto

Fight, fight, fight, fight, fight, Marcellus

Orange and Black

Orange and Black

To you we’ll be true

Fight for us and win for us

We’ll see you through. . .”

“To you we’ll be true” and “We’ll see you through” are on the August 4, 2026, primary election ballot for voters in the Marcellus School District.

For those who have voted early or sent-in an absentee ballot in favor of the Marcellus Community Schools ZERO-tax-rate increase Bond Proposal, a hearty “way to go” and thank you.

For those who prefer in-person voting, remember to take your pom-poms with you and declare a spirited “rah, rah, rah” in favor of #WildcatNation.

The Marcellus Community Schools is the community’s greatest asset. Well-supported school systems not only provide exceptional, equitable, and engaging education to its students, job growth and professional development for teachers and staff, but public schools help drive economic growth in their respective communities.

Public schools create jobs. Public schools help prepare students for success in post-high school jobs, job training, and college.

Public schools boost support for local businesses by creating demand for supplies and services giving credence to the phrase, “Shop Local.”

And voting in favor of the Marcellus Community Schools will not take any more precious pennies from your pocketbook.

The Bond Proposal FAQ (marcelluscs-cdn.fxbrt.com/downloads/district/marcellus_faq_4.26.pdf) clearly states:

No increase to the current tax rate

Tax Impact

Keeps the same tax rate by replacing existing debt

Residents are not being asked to pay more

The FAQ also asks, “Why now?”

Since the second semester of 2022, The News has been, shall we saw, embedded in the Marcellus Community Schools. That was the year the Marcellus Media Club was formed, which has subsequently evolved into WNN – The Wildcat News Network home of The Woodhouse Report hosted by incoming senior Brock Woodhouse.

When you spend hours and hours within the school buildings, attend school board meetings, volunteer for sporting events, the age of the buildings and HVAC systems become increasingly apparent.

How many times has The News heard Transportation/Maintenance Supervisor David Vanderbosch explain to the board that “they just don’t make parts anymore” for the school’s heating and cooling system, and other equipment.

Students don’t learn well when they’re too hot or too cold. Teachers must work harder to engage with students when trying to overcome constant temperature fluctuations.

And this is just one example of what the successful passage of the bond proposal will address.

Frankly, The News has walked into a number of rooms and thought, “wow, that looks like the same furniture I sat on.” And that, my friends, was a long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away.

The News is officially supporting the school’s request for one reason. I like your kids. Your kids deserve this. They deserve better lighting, better furniture, upgraded classroom design, upgraded classroom technology and so on.

A “yes” vote is a vote for them – the Marcellus Wildcats. Your kids. These kids: Kerri, Elin, Josie, Sydney, Hannah, Emma, Morgan, Brock, Akoyi, Cale, Abram, Allyson, Cary, Julian, Gabe, Lyra, Makayla, and so many more.

Plus, wouldn’t you like to attend a football game early in the season and not be blinded by the sun?

Whatever your conscience leads you to do, may it at least lead you to the polls to vote.

And if you’ve ever sung the fight song, clapped along to “On, Marcellus,” or stood while it’s playing, remember the promise it elicits,

“Orange and Black,

Orange and Black,

To you we’ll be true

Fight for us and win for us

We’ll see you through. . .”

#GoCats