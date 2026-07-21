As Renewable Energy Projects Expand, MSU Extension Offers Research-Based Training for Local Leaders

East Lansing, Mich. – Across Michigan, local officials are increasingly being asked to evaluate utility-scale solar, wind, and battery energy storage projects. Questions about farmland, environmental impacts, safety, decommissioning, and local control are growing, leaving many communities searching for reliable, unbiased information. This fall, Michigan State University Extension will offer six Renewable Energy Fundamentals workshops across the state to help local leaders better understand these issues.

Registration is now open for these workshops. The cost is $10 per person and space is limited. Local officials, planning commissioners, zoning administrators, municipal staff, and interested residents can register at https://events.anr.msu.edu/fundamentals26/.

“At Extension we frequently hear from communities across the state as they make land use decisions about renewable energy,” said Mary Reilly, MSU Extension Educator. “We know that renewable energy decisions can be complex and are sometimes contentious. Extension is here to share information and potential tradeoffs to help communities make informed decisions.”

A 2025 MSU Extension survey found that renewable energy infrastructure, environmental impacts, farmland preservation, sound, safety, and project decommissioning are among the most common concerns raised by Michigan local officials. This program was developed to address those questions with research-based information and discussion

Designed for local elected officials, planning commissioners, zoning administrators, municipal staff, and interested residents, this program will include presentations, discussion, and networking to help participants better understand renewable energy regulation, siting, and development. Participants will leave with a better understanding of renewable energy regulation, siting, and development, along with resources that can help inform local discussions, public engagement efforts, and community decision-making.

How to Register

Registration is $10 per person and is available online at:

Programs will be offered at the following locations from 1:00-4:30 PM:

· September 16 – Marquette Township Hall, Marquette

· September 17 – Kirtland Community College, Grayling

· September 24 – MSU Extension Kent County, Grand Rapids

· October 6 – Wellwise Services Area Agency on Aging, Brooklyn (near Jackson)

· October 15 – Saginaw Charter Township Fire Station #1, Saginaw

· October 27 – Van Buren ISD, Lawrence (near Paw Paw)

Registration is now open for all six workshops. Local officials, planning commissioners, zoning administrators, municipal staff, and residents are encouraged to reserve their seat today at https://events.anr.msu.edu/fundamentals26/. For additional information, contact Mary Reilly at reillym8@msu.edu or (231) 889-4277 ext. 1.

The program is part of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) Renewable Energy Academy and is supported through the U.S. Department of Energy’s Reliable Energy Siting through Technical Engagement and Planning (R-STEP) program.

###