August 4, 2026, Ballot Proposals in Cass County

Ballot Proposals by Township

HOWARD TOWNSHIP: Shall the Charter Township of Howard disincorporate as a charter township and return to its previous status as a general law township governed under the provisions of Chapter 16 of the Revised Statutes of 1846, as amended, being sections 41.1 to 41.103 of the Compiled Laws of 1948?

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP ROAD MILLAGE RENEWAL: Shall the expired previously voted increase in the tax limitations imposed under Article IX, Sec. 6 of the Michigan Constitution in Jefferson Township of 1 mill ($1.00 per $1,000 of taxable value), reduced to .9939 mills ($0.9939 or 99.39 cents per $1,000 of taxable value) by the required millage rollbacks, be renewed and increased up to the original voted 1 mill ($1.00 per $1,000 of taxable value) and levied for 4 years, 2027 through 2030 inclusive, with the millage raising an estimated $170,312.57 in the first year the millage is levied?

MARCELLUS TOWNSHIP – POLICE/LAW ENFORCEMENT MILLAGE RENEWAL PROPOSITION: Shall the Township of Marcellus, Cass County, Michigan renew the one and one half (1.50) mills tax levy ($1.50 on each $1,000.00) on the assessed taxable value as equalized, of all property in Marcellus Township (this being a renewal of the current 1.50 mils set to expire with the 2026 tax levy) for a period of six (6) years, 2027 through 2032 inclusive, for the purpose of providing funds for continuing police and law enforcement services coverage, operating expenses related to said services as well as the care, maintenance and operations of vehicles, apparatus, equipment, property and buildings incident to said services as permitted by statute? It is anticipated that the revenue collected by the Township as a result of the proposal will be approximately $192,330.14 in the first calendar year of the levy.

NEWBERG TOWNSHIP – RENEWAL OF NEWBERG TOWNSHIP ROAD MILLAGE: Shall Newberg Township levy an extra-voted Road Millage to be used for the maintenance, upkeep, repair, and construction of roads within Newberg Township so designated by the Newberg Township Board of up to 1.0 (one) mill which is equal to $1.00 (One Dollar) for each $1,000.00 (One Thousand Dollars) of taxable valuation of real and personal property within Newberg Township? Said millage, if approved by the electors of Newberg Township, will be levied for a period of two (2) years, beginning with the year 2027 and ending with the levy in the year 2028. Based on current valuation, it is estimated that the millage will generate approximately $119,520.01 in the first year of the levy.

NEWBERG TOWNSHIP – EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES (AMBULANCE) MILLAGE RENEWAL: In support of providing continued ambulance and emergency medical services in Newberg Township, Cass County, Michigan, shall Newberg Township levy an extra-voted Ambulance and Emergency Medical Services millage of 1.0 (One) mill, which is equal to $1.00 (One Dollar) per $1,000.00 (One Thousand Dollars) of taxable valuation of real and personal property subject to taxation in Newberg Township? Said millage will be used to continue to provide ambulance service and emergency medical services in Newberg Township, and if approved by the electors of Newberg Township, will be levied for a period of two (2) years, starting in 2026 and ending in 2027. It is estimated that the levy will generate $119,520.01 in the first year.

ONTWA TOWNSHIP – PROPOSAL FOR AMBULANCE SERVICE MILLAGE RENEWAL: Shall the expired previous voted increases in the tax limitations imposed under Article IX,Sec 6 of the Michigan Constitution in the Ontwa Township, Cass County, Michigan, of .50 mills ($.50 per $1,000 of taxable value) be renewed and levied for 2 years, 2026, 2027 inclusive to provide funds for the maintenance and operation of the Edwardsburg Ambulance service, and shall the Township levy such a renewal in millage for that purpose, thereby raising in the first year an estimated $177,893.45

ONTWA TOWNSHIP – PROPOSAL FOR AMBULANCE SERVICE MILLAGE RENEWAL: Shall the expired previous voted increases in the tax limitations imposed under Article IX, Sec. 6 of the Michigan Constitution in Ontwa Township, Cass County, Michigan, of.25 mills ($ .25 per $1,000 of taxable value) be renewed and levied for 4 years, 2026, 2027, 2028, 2029 inclusive to provide funds for the maintenance and operation of the Edwardsburg Ambulance Service; and shall the Township levy such a renewal in millage for that purpose, thereby, raising in the first year an estimated $87,902.41

VOLINIA TOWNSHIP – ROAD MAINTENANCE MILLAGE RENEWAL: Shall the expired previous voted increases in the tax limitations imposed under Article IX, Sec 6 of the Michigan Constitution in Volinia Township of 1 mill ($1 per $1,000 of taxable value) be renewed at the original voted 1 mill ($1 per $1,000 taxable value for five (5) years, 2026 through 2030 inclusive), for the purpose of maintaining and/or improving township roads located within Volinia Township, raising an estimated $65,723 each year the millage is levied.

Cass County Ballot Proposals

COUNTY OF CASS – 911 CENTRAL DISPATCH RENEWAL MILLAGE PROPOSAL: Shall the County of Cass, Michigan, be authorized to levy annually an amount not to exceed .1962 mill ($0.1962 per each $1,000 of taxable value), which is a renewal of the millage rate that expired in 2025, against all taxable property within Cass County for a period of four (4) years, 2026 through 2029, inclusive, for the purpose of funding the costs for the operation of the 911 Central Dispatch? The estimate of the revenue Cass County will collect if the millage is approved and levied in the first year (2026) is approximately $650,000. By law, a portion of the millage may be subject to capture by brownfield redevelopment authorities and those authorities governed by the Recodified Tax Increment Financing Act, 2018 PA 57, including but not limited to the City of Dowagiac and City of Niles Brownfield Redevelopment Authorities.

Ballot Proposals by School District

DECATUR PUBLIC SCHOOLS – OPERATING MILLAGE RENEWAL: This proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its full revenue per pupil foundation allowance. The remaining 0.6930 mill is only available to be levied to restore millage lost as a result of the reduction required by the Michigan Constitution of 1963 and will only be levied to the extent necessary to restore that reduction.

Shall the currently authorized millage rate limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Decatur Public Schools, Van Buren and Cass Counties, Michigan, be renewed by 18.6930 mills ($18.6930 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 4 years, 2027 to 2030, inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and 18 mills are levied in 2027 is approximately $1,376,736 (this is a renewal of millage that will expire with the 2026 tax levy)?

EDWARDSBURG PUBLIC SCHOOLS – OPERATING MILLAGE RENEWAL

This proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance and renews millage that will expire with the 2026 tax levy.

Shall the currently authorized millage rate limitation of 19 mills ($19.00 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Edwardsburg Public Schools, Cass County, Michigan, be renewed for a period of 4 years, 2027 to 2030, inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and 18 mills are levied in 2027 is approximately $2,991,618.06 (this is a renewal of millage that will expire with the 2026 tax levy)?

MARCELLUS COMMUNITY SCHOOLS: BOND PROPOSAL

Shall Marcellus Community Schools, Cass, St. Joseph and Van Buren Counties, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Twelve Million Two Hundred Fifty Thousand Dollars ($12,250,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor, for the purpose of: erecting, furnishing, and equipping additions to a school building; remodeling, furnishing and refurnishing, and equipping and re-equipping school buildings; acquiring and installing instructional technology; and preparing, developing, and improving athletic fields and facilities and sites?

The following is for informational purposes only: The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2026 is 1.60 mills ($1.60 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a -0- mill net increase over the prior year’s levy. The maximum number of years the bonds may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is twenty (20) years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 2.58 mills ($2.58 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation).

The school district does not expect to borrow from the State to pay debt service on the bonds. The total amount of qualified bonds currently outstanding is $5,285,000. The total amount of qualified loans currently outstanding is $0. The estimated computed millage rate may change based on changes in certain circumstances.

(Pursuant to State law, expenditure of bond proceeds must be audited and the proceeds cannot be used for repair or maintenance costs, teacher, administrator or employee salaries, or other operating expenses.)

WHITE PIGEON COMMUNITY SCHOOLS SINKING FUND MILLAGE REPLACEMENT: This proposal will allow the school district to replace the building and site sinking fund millage previously approved by the electors.

Shall the limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property in White Pigeon Community Schools, St. Joseph and Cass Counties, Michigan, be increased by and the board of education be authorized to levy not to exceed 3 mills ($3.00 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 5 years, 2027 to 2031, inclusive, to replace the previously approved sinking fund millage with a sinking fund millage for the purchase of real estate for sites for, and the construction or repair of, school buildings; for school security improvements; for the acquisition or upgrading of technology; for the acquisition of student transportation vehicles; for the acquisition of parts, supplies, and equipment used for the maintenance of student transportation vehicles; for the acquisition of eligible trucks and vans used to carry parts, equipment, and personnel for or in the maintenance of school buildings; for the acquisition of parts, supplies, and equipment used to maintain such trucks and vans; and for all other purposes authorized by law; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2027 is approximately $1,808,420 (this is a replacement of millage that expires with the 2026 tax levy)?

The August 4, 2026, primary also includes the election of candidates for the November 3, 2026, general election. To find out who is on your ballot, visit the Michigan Voter Information Center.

###