August 6 Primary Election Filings

A primary election is an election in which registered voters select a candidate that they believe should be a political party’s candidate for elected office to run in the general election. They are also used to choose convention delegates and party leaders. Primaries are state-level and local-level elections that take place prior to a general election. Michigan utilizes an open primary system, in which registered voters do not have to be members of a party to vote in that party’s primary.

Calvin Township

Adrienne D. Glover Supervisor Democratic Michelle Anderson Clerk Democratic Rosemary M. Gillam Treasurer Democratic Keith D. Carter Trustee Republican Jenice Sorsby Cloud Trustee Democratic James D. Hershberger Trustee Republican

Howard Township

Billy J. Kasprzak Supervisor Republican Sheri Wozniak Clerk Democratic Michael Gordon Treasurer Republican Gary Conover Trustee Republican Phillip Hurlbutt Trustee Democratic Hank Johnson Trustee Republican David E. Kroa Trustee Republican Debbie Floor Park Board Republican Jan Gordon Park Board Democratic Terri Jo Hable Park Board Democratic Marcia Pedzinski Park Board Republican

Jefferson Township

Dean M. Hass Supervisor Republican Jennifer Brunner Clerk Republican Karla R. Mendenhall Treasurer Republican Della Bundle Trustee Democratic Jeff Gillam Trustee Democratic

LaGrange Township

Brittany File Supervisor Republican Leon Gilliam Supervisor Democratic Robert Kenneth Wright Supervisor Democratic Tasha E. McCoy Clerk Republican Naomi J. Criswell Treasurer Republican Paul D. File Trustee Republican Amy J. Juroff Trustee Republican

Marcellus Township

Edward J. Koshar Supervisor Republican Darcie L. Plummer Clerk Democratic Leeann Mroz Treasurer Republican Donald A. Hess, Jr. Trustee Republican Matthew Schick Trustee Republican

Mason Township

Charlie Arnold Superivsor Republican Kristin LeVan Clerk Republican Arlene M. Chew Treasurer Republican David Allen Trustee Republican Debra Cloud Trustee Republican Janet Dull Trustee Republican

Milton Township

Eric Renken Supervisor Democratic Kristen Barrera Clerk Republican Susan Flowers Treasurer Republican James McDonald Treasurer Republican Phillip D. Egert Trustee Republican Richard J. Mullin Trustee Republican

Newberg Township

Dan Covey Supervisor Republican Amanda Norton-Duff Clerk Republican Jill Blackburn Treasurer Republican Keith W. Griffiths Trustee Republican Douglas Harvey Trustee Republican

Ontwa Township

Meryl A. Christensen Supervisor Republican Tina VanBelle Clerk Republican Sharee Davis-Leist Treasurer Republican Dawn Bolock Trustee Republican Jeffrey T. Kozinski Trustee Republican Jerry Marchetti Trustee Republican Jill C. Meuninck Trustee Democratic Katie Smith Trustee Republican Dan Stutsman Trustee Republican

Penn Township

Michael Biesboer Supervisor Republican Oli Olafsson Supervisor Republican Rhonda Barnett Clerk Republican Chelsa Greathouse Clerk Republican Jodi Bucher Treasurer Republican Paul Rutherford Treasurer Republican Roger W. Leach Trustee Republican Scott Peters Trustee Republican Michael Plummer Trustee Republican Lee H. Sparks Trustee Republican

Pokagon Township

Linda D. Preston Supervisor Democratic Christina Davis Clerk Republican Kevin A. Young Treasurer Republican Gary Mihills Trustee Republican Robert N. Shaffer Trustee Republican

Porter Township

Richard E. Drews Supervisor Republican Beth Russell Clerk Republican John Penkala Treasurer Republican Tom Harman Trustee Republican Leard Wylie Trustee Republican

Silver Creek Township

Mick Braman Supervisor Republican Bill J. Saunders Supervisor Republican Jessica Honn Clerk Republican Lorri Behnke Treasurer Republican Nickolas Barnes Trustee Republican Wendy Colburn Trustee Democratic Charles Glenn Feirick Trustee Republican Jennifer Stockwell Trustee Republican

Volinia Township

Chris Brooks Supervisor Republican Lawrence S. Davis Supervisor Republican Annette Peters Clerk Republican Alex Williams Treasurer Democratic Dennis J. Grice Trustee Republican Nicholas Seelye Trustee Republican

Wayne Township

David Davis Supervisor Republican Kurt Reich Clerk Republican Judith Anne Fusko Treasurer Republican James Griggs Trustee Republican Frank H. Maley Trustee Republican

County Officials