Band Notes – January 9, 2023

6th Grade Band

The 6th grade band is using practice cards for the second marking period. Practice cards are logs of what each student has practiced and how many minutes were practiced. The goal is to get 70 minutes of playing time each week; of course students are encouraged to practice more. Practice cards must be signed by a parent or guardian. Cards are passed out each Monday and are due the following Monday. This is 25% of each marking period grade. 1 more practice card remains for the 2nd marking period and is due no later than Friday, Jan. 20.

HS Solo and Ensemble

High school students that have registered for the February Solo and Ensemble event should start signing up for after school rehearsal times. Students must practice with Miss Essex a minimum of three times before going to your event. The calendar for practice times is posted on the band room office window.

Coming Up:

Jan. 18 – HS Semester Exams

Jan. 19 – HS Semester Exams

Jan. 20 – ½ Day; HS Semester Exams

Feb. 3 – HS Band Performance and Clinic at SMC. More information soon.

Feb. 11 – HS Solo and Ensemble at SMC (schedule will be available soon).