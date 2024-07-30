Band Notes for the week of July 29, 2024

They’re here! The Wildcat Marching Band’s NEW uniforms have arrived – and they are spectacular! We can’t wait to show you!

The first HOME football game is Friday, September 6, 7:00pm

Marching Band Band Camp 2024: August 5-9

Monday – Thursday: 8am – 4pm, Friday: 8am – 2pm

Letters which contained information about all things marching band were mailed on June 1. Included in the letter was information about the show theme, music, t-shirts ($10), as well as a complete marching band schedule with all of the rehearsal, game and major performance/competition dates. All of these events are mandatory. Should you have a conflict it is IMPORTANT that you keep an open line of communication going with the band director (Miss Essex). Things to know:

1. We have some bug spray and sunscreen but you should consider bringing your own. We are happy to take donations to help stock our supply.

2. The MAIN entree for Band Camp lunch is provided but you are welcome to bring your own. Monday – Scalloped Potatoes and Ham; Tuesday – Hamburgers; Wednesday – Hot Dogs; Thursday – Tacos; Friday – Pizza.

3. Lunch/Snack donations. The Band Boosters are looking for donations to help fill our lunch trays. We are in need of pre-sliced/cut vegetables and fruit; assorted chips, snacks, granola bars, apples, bananas, and desserts such as rice krispie treats/bars, cookies, brownies, etc. Basically anything you feel teenagers would eat that will help them maintain energy for an intense week of marching and music making.

4. Drinks – water and lemonade are provided but students are encouraged to bring a water bottle as well.

5. If you are willing to donate items for lunch please contact director Katy Essex – kathryn.essex@marcelluscs.org

6th Grade Band Instrument Fitting and Rental Night

On August 21, representatives from Meyer Music will be in the high school band room from 4:30pm-6pm to assist with instrument fittings and instrument rentals for any incoming 6th grade student who would like to join the band program. If you have a conflict and can’t make it to the rental night, never fear! Contact Miss Essex for more information on joining the band program! Email: kathryn.essex@marcelluscs.org

Coming Up:

August 5-9 – Marching Band Camp (grades 9-12). Monday-Thursday 8am-4pm; Friday 8am-2pm.

Fri. August 9: Third Florida trip payment ($180) is due. Checks or money orders should be made payable to Marcellus Community Schools.

Wed. August 14 – Marching Band rehearsal 7pm-9pm.

Wed. August 21 – 6th Grade Band Open House 4:30pm-6pm.

Wed. August 21 – Marching Band rehearsal 7pm-9pm.

Wed. August 28 – Marching Band rehearsal 7pm-9pm.