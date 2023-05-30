Band Notes – May 29, 2023

We are over the halfway mark of raising funds for new Wildcat Marching Band Uniforms! Thank you so much to everyone who has contributed so far!

CONGRATULATIONS to Trevor Henry and Jane Harrison who won the Summer Meat Grilling Raffle. Thank you so much for supporting the band!

Let’s get these students in new uniforms sooner than later! Contributions may be directed to Marcellus Community Schools, PO Box 48, Marcellus MI 49067. Please indicate that donations are for the Band Uniform Fund. It will take about 180 days from the time we reach our $40,000 goal until the uniforms will be ready. The sooner we can raise the funds, the sooner the students will have new uniforms.

The Band will soon be selling “Wildcat” stadium blankets to help raise money for our marching uniforms. Large blankets (50×60) are $25 and X-Large blankets (60X70) are $35. More details when the blankets arrive, which should be next week.

Coming Up:

June 2: Small ensembles to perform at Colombian Park for the First Friday festival. Students are needed to play at this event! It runs from 5-8. I will take any and all 7/8 band members and HS band members who would be willing to perform.

June 4 – Graduation, 3pm, Marcellus High School

● Band members grades 8-11 are required to attend this event. If you have a conflict, you need to speak with Miss Essex.

● Report time for band members is 2:30pm in the band room. Please see the dress code clearly outlined in the letter that was mailed home.

August 4 – Freshmen Marching Band Basics, 8am-Noon

August 7-11 – Marching Band Camp, Monday-Thursday 8am-4pm; Friday 8am-2pm.

August 19 – Bluegill Frolic Parade

August 23 – 6th Grade Beginning Band Instrument Fitting and Rental Night, 4:30-6pm in the High School Band Room. Representatives from Meyer Music will be here to help with instrument fittings and instrument rentals.

6th Grade Band

The final practice cards are due this week. Students will have until June 4 to turn in any remaining practice cards and minutes for the 4th Marking Period.