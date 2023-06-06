Band Notes – Week of June 5, 2023

7th grade flutist Sydney Crabtree performs in Columbian Park during First Friday, June 2. Members of the band, from 7th grade to graduating seniors, entertained the audience with music by small groups and soloists. Accompanying Sydney, at right, is Music Director Katy Essex.

Summer Drumline Schedule

While these practices are not mandatory, they are highly recommended and very beneficial. Drumline members are in charge of A LOT of music and the more you know (especially the cadence) and the better prepared you are the better your band will sound and the easier marching band camp will run. So, please be there.

Tuesday, June 13 – 11:00-12:30

Tuesday, June 20 – 11:00-12:30

Tuesday, June 27 – 11:00-12:30

Tuesday, July 4 – No rehearsal, Happy Independence Day!

Tuesday, July 11 – 11:00-12:30

Tuesday, July 18 – 11:00-12:30

Tuesday, July 25 – 11:00-12:30

Nothing like hearing Amazing Grace performed by a solo tuba. Elin Essex, seventh grade, also played the National Anthem during First Friday, June 2.

Coming Up:

August 4 – Freshmen Marching Band Basics, 8am-Noon

August 7-11* – Marching Band Camp, Monday-Thursday 8am-4pm; Friday 8am-2pm.

August 19 – Bluegill Frolic Parade

August 23 – 6th Grade Beginning Band Instrument Fitting and Rental Night, 4:30-6pm in the High School Band Room. Representatives from Meyer Music will be here to help with instrument fittings and instrument rentals. Letters will be mailed to parents soon.

*Detailed letters regarding Marching Band Camp and the full marching band schedule will be mailed to parents and students later this week.