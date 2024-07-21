Bits & Pieces: Coconut Cream Pie Bars

by Paula Johnson

Do you love coconut cream pie, but just don’t want to fuss over it right now? Well, my farmer has been whining for a while about wanting coconut cream pie. I have several very good recipes, but a pie for gluten free people is no fun. I love pie! So, that isn’t the issue.

As accustomed as I am to many gluten free foods, pie is a struggle. I can buy gluten free crusts which take the “ordeal” out of the task, but does little for the taste buds.

Every few weeks or so, I am the treat maker for a group of people (8-12) who come to help with what is called “blinding birds.” To my mind, nothing is a treat if it is the same thing over and over. So, I try to have something different each time.

To put a stop to the whining AND to satisfy my negative feelings about making a pie, I went in search of bars that are like a coconut cream pie. Surely, other bakers saw that bars will serve more people than a pie would, and be easier to transport.

Eureka! Danelle of Let’s Dish had the easiest of all. If I want to substitute homemade coconut cream, I can, but this uses instant pudding mix – easy peasy!

I used almond flour. The taste was wonderful; however, the almond flour mixture’s consistency wasn’t as nice to work with as regular flour (GF or not) would be.

Even toasting my own coconut, I had a good time making this. Actually, my kitchen with all the bowls, utensils, etc. for clean-up made a mess that was worse than I felt from my actual time spent.

Coconut Cream Pie Bars



Ingredients

Crust:

• 1c flour

• 1/2c finely chopped pecans

• 1/2c butter- melted

Bars:

• 1 8oz cream cheese -softened

• 1c powdered sugar

• 2 c heavy cream

• 1/4c sugar

• 2 pkgs 3.5 oz INSTANT coconut cream pudding mix

• 2 c milk

• Extra chopped pecans/toasted coconut – if desired

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350º.

2. In medium bowl, mix all three ingredients for crust until well combined. Press into bottom of 9”x13” baking pan. Bake for 12-15 minutes – until golden. Chill until cold.

3. Beat softened cream cheese and powdered sugar with mixer until smooth. Refrigerate while preparing whipped cream.

4. In a medium bowl, beat the heavy cream and sugar with mixer until stiff peaks form.

5. Fold one cup of the whipped cream into the cream cheese mixture. Spread over the cooled crust. Refrigerate both this preparation and the whipped cream while you continue.

6. In another medium bowl, whisk together the pudding mix and milk. Spread over the cream cheese layer and chill until set.

7. Spread the remaining whipped cream over the pudding layer. Garnish with chopped pecans or toasted coconut, if desired.

The reviews and compliments kept coming and coming. I was told that I could do this again in a month or so. (I think they enjoy the variety, too.) Even my farmer was pleased.