Bits & Pieces: Healthy Eating

by Paula Johnson

There are many mothers out there whom I know try hard to feed their children (and husbands) nutritious meals. With so many other non-nutritious choices plus fast-food at nearly every inhale point, the challenges are greater than ever.

Our mother did not have that problem – at least with the first two children (John and I). From the time we were in a highchair, we ate whatever was put in front of us.

However, I must tell a tale on myself here. When I was the size to sit in a highchair, I was very particular HOW my food was presented. I learned to eat whatever was in front of me, but I did NOT want one food touching another food.

Applesauce, for example, could NOT leak into my mashed potatoes. My peas could NOT encroach on my meat. Once my mother presented my plate to me, and it passed inspection – I would take my spoon and stir it all up together. Then eat it.

How I lived to adulthood, is a miracle.

John and I learned how to eat all vegetables, including all root vegetables. To this day, as an adult, I will not eat rutabagas nor turnips, but I was not allowed to refuse them as a child. If John or I was not fond of what was served, we had to eat a spoonful anyway. No cereal or peanut butter sandwiches for us – and, absolutely, NOT another short order meal!!

I understand that some mothers will puree zucchini to add to casseroles, attempting to add nutrients. With the advent of more gluten free choices, pizza with cauliflower crust is also a new healthy choice.

Did you know that McDonald’s even tried to help children eat healthy? In 2014, McDonald’s listened to the call to improve a child’s Happy Meal. The company was successful in making a bubblegum-flavored broccoli.

The flavoring consisted of strawberry, banana, and cherry flavors. However, when tried on a children’s focus group, the kids were confused and didn’t care for it. It was axed. Maybe adding cotton candy grapes would work.

One snack food that is healthy is popcorn. That is – just popcorn! Once massive amounts of butter, salt and some sort of sugar (caramelized) are added – its nutritional value is erased.

By itself, popcorn is surprisingly healthier than you might imagine. It is higher in antioxidants than several fruits and vegetables. Popcorn is also an excellent source of fiber – and is a whole grain.

Microwave popcorn is a no-no! 1. It has way too much salt. 2. Flavorings added are artificial (you can read that as chemical). 3. Because of the packaging, those bags are often seen as a single serving – too large an individual portion. 4. Least healthy of all popcorn choices.

Because I worked as a theater cashier during my high school years, I know about theater popcorn. Today’s theaters are different, but “in the day,” the popcorn was popped once a month in the basement.

The popcorn was stored in many large brown bags (4-5 feet high with a 2-2 ½ ” circumference, each). As the concession popcorn warmer emptied, a new bag would be brought up and emptied into the warmer. Toward the end of the month, some bags had holes in the bottom. (!!)

Consequently, I still can’t eat theater popcorn.

I do love caramel corn, though. I even enjoyed a box of Cracker Jack as a kid. Because junk food as we now know it didn’t really appear until the 1950s, Cracker Jack is often considered America’s first junk food. Advertising for it began in 1896 with its slogan, “The More You Eat The More You Want.”

Image credit: madeinchicagomuseum.com

Jack Norworth, who had never been to a ball game in his life, composed “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” in 1908. He saw a notice for an upcoming ball game. He used the snack by name in the lyrics. The rest is history. Jack Norworth

1879 – 1959

In 1912, the Rueckheim brothers added “a toy in every box.” By 1916, Cracker Jack was a worldwide bestselling snack.

This is the best season for fresh fruits and vegetables. Enjoy healthy snacks. Many people don’t like chemicals sprayed on crops, but think nothing of eating chemicals in a bag. Be careful!