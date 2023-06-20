Bits & Pieces: Humorous Tidbits

by Paula Johnson

To my knowledge I have never been a dog or cat, nor a snake or butterfly, nor meteor or shooting star. So, I really have no comparison, but I am glad to be a human being.

Human beings are not just social, but rely on meaningful relationships (family, friends, marriage, etc.); generally, we long to be part of something larger than ourselves (clubs, organizations, church, etc.); we have memory for past stories to pass on to succeeding generations; and most of us believe that we are here for a purpose, a reason or mission and try to be successful with it.

We know that among other things, we each have a unique set of fingerprints. Did you know that the koala also has fingerprints? Those swirls are not just for identification, they are what enable us to have sensitivity of touch and produce friction for grasping.

It is believed that koalas evolved fingerprints for much the same reason. They help the koala grasp the eucalyptus trees and munch on the leaves. According to Australia’s University of Adelaide, the fingerprints of koalas’ are so similar to humans’ that it could be possible to mistake one for the other.

Koalas are less likely to interfere in American crimes, but the Australian police might need to be aware of this possibility.

The giant panda has taken a human male’s activity to a higher level, so to speak. Though the giant panda is no longer considered “endangered,” it is “vulnerable.” Its population is increasing – though not rapidly. The male giant panda works hard to keep the population growing.

As with many other animals in the animal kingdom scent is a powerful attractant. Because the giant panda has much ground to cover to find mates and keep up the population, he must be sure that his scent is as widely and efficiently “broadcast” as possible.

Dogs and other animals usually leave their scents in low-lying areas, but not the giant panda. He looks for the trees with the roughest bark and widest range for his target area. In order to be sure the scent can be carried far and long, his aim must be high.

Thus, the (wild) male giant panda is known to do handstands to reach the highest possible peak. He takes a “leg up” and “taking a leak” to much higher levels (pun intended).

It has been impressed upon me for quite some time that people often use too much toothpaste when brushing. Therefore, I now attentively used only about a pea sized smidge on my brush. However, for years, some toothpaste companies, especially Colgate-Palmolive advertised a brush with a “swirl” of paste atop.

In the toothpaste world, that swirl has a special name – a nurdle! It is so special that when Aquafresh tried to trademark it, Colgate-Palmolive stepped in to protest their imagery and sued to cancel that trademark threat. It ended in an out of court agreement, but who knew that the nurdle was so special.

Did you know that “a jiffy” is a measurable unit of time? According to physicists, “a jiffy” is used to for the length of time it takes for light to travel a millionth of a millionth of a millimeter. That measurement is less than “a billion-billionth of a second.” In electrical situations, a jiffy is a bit longer than that. However, when you say that you will be there “in a jiffy” be aware of your speed.

Another unit of measurement of which you might not be aware is the “butt.” No, I am not talking about whether something makes your butt look big. A “butt” is a cask of liquid. Most of us no longer use the term, but it is still found in the wine and beer brewing industries.

In wineries, a “butt” is about 126 US gallons. So, when I get my wine deliveries, I have yet to get a buttload.

English wine cask units. A “butt,” as in a “buttload,” is about 126 gallons.

When you take your driver’s test, part of the test is usually addressing the various signs we might encounter along the way: stop, yield, deer crossing, etc. There are even some fun signs that we can purchase as jokes: old man crossing, beware of smart phone zombies, unattended children will be given an espresso and a free kitten, etc.

A serious sign in Greenland has yield signs for sled crossings because dog sleds are common throughout the country.

Spain has a better idea than the “No entry” sign. Because some people will try anyway (imagine!!), Spain has signs that say “Physically Impossible Entry.” Then to graphically emphasize that statement, a large red circle with black narrowing points on each side with the width given is to impress that you cannot get in – and if you try, you cannot get out!

Michiganders will appreciate signs in Mitchell County of NE Iowa. The sign announces: “Suicidal Deer.” Some people thought it a prank, and some residents took offense. However, the Mitchell County Supervisor, Stan Walk, says, “It’s an effective way to explain we have some issues here.”

Hope this brought some humor into your life – until we get some rain to relieve the pressure.