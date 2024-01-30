Bits & Pieces: Paula and John Breakfast at Hotel Center

by Paula Johnson

Family stories are the best. There is often nothing sweeter for children than listening to one of their parent’s having time with siblings telling stories of their own childhood. If grandmas or grandpas are there to chime in – all the better.

My farmer has become enamored with a childhood story of mine, and now requests me to tell it when out with friends. I decided to publish it and save the retelling. Maybe you will have a smile, too.

Of course, as my niece, Maggie, pointed out – it has a happy ending, and that adds to the pleasure of the tale.

Adding to the clarity of this adventure is the handwritten letter our Grandpa John wrote to our cousin, Betsy (now Elizabeth), sharing this day. It had been copied (Xerox) and shared around the family. I still have one of those copies.

When Grandpa wrote this letter, he was 84 and still operating his grocery and dry goods store six days a week. John and I were 5 and 7, respectfully. He used his store stationery and hand-wrote the letter. Born in 1868 with an 8th grade education, I found this letter amazing.

I have transcribed it for easier reading. I left punctuation and paragraphing as he had it.

Now I must tell you about your cousins Paula and Johnnie. Some time ago on a Saturday morning, as Daddy Paul does not work and has not been feeling well on account of hay fever and Mother Virginia had a big day the day before they would sleep a little longer. The children got up as always, dressed and came downstairs and looked around and Paula said to Johnnie, how about you and I going down to Custers and have breakfast and let Mommie and Daddy sleep. Of course Johnnie said sure and she got her purse with about $1.50 she had saved and they were on their way and as they came to the street where the bus comes along and which came just then and they got on and down to Custer’s Hotel they went. But when they got downtown they went one block too far and they became a little confused and then there was a policeman not far away and when Paula saw him she said Johnnie come we will go around the block and as they came around they were at the hotel and then went in the big Dining Room and a waitress came and asked what they wanted and they said we want breakfast and the girl said you will have to go in the Breakfast Room and they went in and sat down and then the head waitress (Frances) came in and saw the children and said Why Hello Paula and Johnnie where is your Mother and Father and Paula said they are home sleeping so we came here to have breakfast then Johnnie said I want tomato juice and waffle with butter and plenty of maple syrup and a glass of milk and Paula said I will take the same with meat patty and glass of milk. And when the breakfast came they blessed themselves and said the table prayers and had a good breakfast and when the girl brought the tickets Paula got her purse but she did not have enough money. So Frances came and said she would send the bill to their Father Paul.

Then Johnnie said to Paula put your money away. Daddy will pay.

But at home Virginia and Paul were in hot water about the youngsters. When at 10:30 they walked in said hello Mommie and Daddy. We were down to the Custer’s for Breakfast. And after a good lecture and kisses all were happy.

Now with love from all. As ever your Grandpa John

To explain a few things: our father was employed but did not work on Saturdays which was strange to his father who worked 6 days a week his entire life; we often went for breakfast at the Hotel Custer after church and were comfortable there and recognized; John had been ordering for himself since he was in a high chair – we were independent children.

Oddities: the city bus driver did not see it as irregular that two children got on his bus alone and rode to the downtown or that we did the reverse trip home; Frances accepted that our parents were asleep and saw no need to call them; our parents had been up for quite a time but had not called the police; I did not get a spanking and sent to my room for taking my brother astray as I did a year later for letting him buy matches at the neighborhood store.

I found it interesting that I saw a policeman and took a route to avoid him. Wonder what was in my little mind?

Yes, times have changed. Though Galesburg, Illinois was a small town, it was not a Marcellus. It had a population of about 35,000, a renowned railroad hub, a main downtown about 5 blocks long and over 2 blocks deep, and with several large manufacturing businesses.

Bits & Pieces author Paula (Hinrichs) Johnson, brother John, father, and Grandpa John in the park in Galesburg, Illinois.

As Maggie said, “It had a happy ending.” When you think of returning to the 50s or 60s, would you want your young children or grandchildren taking off to have breakfast on their own at a downtown hotel restaurant?