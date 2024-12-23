Bits & Pieces: Staying Current

by Paula Johnson

If you’re getting older, you really don’t want to admit it. However, sometimes without realizing it – we shout it to the world. Remember when “cool, man!” and “groovy” were the “in” words that made us feel in the know and tried to make our parents seem old and out of touch?

Separating our generation from theirs was also done through music, hair styles, current manner of dress (or as the older set might say – undress), etc. Yet, time marches on, and now we are the older ones trying to keep up or trying not to be too shocked.

If you are stymied by some new slang, hopefully I can help.

Probably the most interesting new slang word is “situationship.” Back in the day, kids would “go steady.” For some couples, this was a big step. For others, steady could last a day or week, and on to the next. For the serious-minded ones, class rings or such were exchanged, and the girl would wrap the boy’s ring with angora thread – often matching the outfit she was wearing.

In today’s world, boyfriend/girlfriend is too much or uncomfortable for many. How to describe your time with someone who is now more than a friend, but not yet more than that has given us the new slang term of “situationship.”

From my point of view, this could apply to teenagers or seniors. Single seniors who have adult children not ready to share you with another might want to give this term a whirl.

Have you ever had someone say that you “nailed it” or “killed it?” Maybe when you gave a good answer or prepared a dish? Every once in while Carmi Essex will take a bite of something I fixed and say, “Paula, you nailed it!” I feel on top of the world.

The latest version of that compliment is “slay!” So, Grandma, if your young one tells you that “You, are slaying!” this holiday – don’t look for blood, say “Thank you!”

This is the season for all those holiday songs to greet you in stores, in commercials, or even Sirius radio. Maybe you don’t even need the song playing to have it follow you everywhere. You’re doing laundry and suddenly you can’t get Grandma Got Run Over by A Reindeer out of your head.

The songs, the to-do lists, the chores that are mounting before the holiday ends or tax season begins – these just live in your head and won’t leave. There is a new term for that called living “rent-free” in our minds. I think the young have slayed that thought.

You may remember learning about the Classical Era or the Early Modern Era. Maybe Grandma used to say that someone was going through a phrase, and it would pass. Those “phases” are now “eras.”

Someone might be in her “yoga era” or his “independent era” or has completely changed course of behavior and is in a “positive era.”

A new term that isn’t a favorite of mine is “iykyk.” It is an acronym, much like SCUBA (self-contained underwater breathing apparatus) or TMI (too much information). It stands for “if you know, you know.”

Many acronyms have entered our vocabulary, and for the good or easy of life. However, to me, iykyk is passive-aggressive. Thus, of little benefit and a bit more of a put down or “I know something you don’t know” kind of clique attitude.

With all this new information to keep up with the younger set, 2025 should be “clear sailing,” “Daddy-O.” “Don’t be off the cob” and misuse your new terms. “Focus your audio” and “keep your claws sharp.” See you on the other side (of the calendar)!

###