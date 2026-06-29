Bits & Pieces: The American’s Creed

by Paula Johnson

Bob Elsey used to ask me if I missed teaching. I would tell him that that was a difficult question for me to answer.

I do not miss teaching in today’s world. When I started teaching, I was part of the Bubble-gum Police. Today, I do not want to be part of the Technical Police.

Throughout my teaching career, from Illinois to Michigan, I was managed by local, state, and national guidelines, but allowed to present the material with autocracy that met the needs of my students.

By that I mean, we all learn differently. In education circles, we call them the “7 Learning Styles.”

1. Visual (prefers pictures, diagrams, visual aids, etc.)

2. Auditory (prefers speaking, listening/podcasts, lectures, etc.

3. Verbal (prefers speech and writing – reading, taking notes, discussion, etc.)

4. Kinesthetic (prefers hands-on, real-world situations, etc.)

5. Logical (prefers system and mathematical patterns, logic, etc.

6. Interpersonal (prefers group learning, study groups, etc.)

7. Solitary (prefers independent work, studying alone, etc.)

Strangely enough one of the methods I used to meet several of these was memorization. Students could memorize and recite, employ visual aids, role play the memorization, etc. Alas, memorization went out of style, but I did incorporate it sporadically until the end.

Often, I just had the class recite the piece en masse at the beginning of class. We learned a portion of the introduction to The Declaration of Independence, The Preamble to The United States Constitution, The Gettysburg Address, and my most favorite – The American’s Creed.

I believe The American’s Creed is likely one of the most beautiful historical documents we have. It incorporates so many of our other historical documents and concisely states what we, as Americans, defend.

While serving as Regent of the Captain Samuel Felt Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, one of my duties was speaking at the Cassopolis cemetery ceremony on Memorial Day. In my presentation, I recited The American’s Creed.

Reciting this document and sharing it with my students and fellow citizens gave/gives me a thrill. Thus, on the 250th anniversary of our country, I would like to share it with you, and hope you get the same goosebumps I do.

The American’s Creed

by William Tyler Page

I believe in the United States of America as a government of the people, by the people, for the people; whose just powers are derived from the consent of the governed, a democracy in a republic, a sovereign Nation of many sovereign States; a perfect union, one and inseparable; established upon those principles of freedom, equality, justice, and humanity for which American patriots sacrificed their lives and fortunes.

I therefore believe it is my duty to my country to love it, to support its Constitution, to obey its laws, to respect its flag, and to defend it against all enemies.

William Tyler Page beat out over 3,000 other national entries with this work. As Congress and President Wilson entered the U.S. into WWI, the contest was to create “an American’s Creed, or short paragraph that represented a U.S. citizen’s beliefs and principles.”

Page was a government worker and future Clerk of the House of Representatives. He received $1000 and recited his entry on the Capitol steps April 3, 1918.

Though creeds exist in the hearts of people, words give voice to our hearts’ desires.

##3