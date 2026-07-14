Bluegill Frolic 2026 – just a month away to family fun for everyone!

Participants wanted for Frolic Cornhole Fundraiser July 18

Saturday, July 18: BGF Cornhole Fundraiser at VFW Post #4054. Registration begins at 11am. Tourney starts at 12noon. Looking for ten teams! $50 per team. Preregister at bluegillfrolic.com

Friday, July 17: Celebration of America Turning 250, beginning at 5:00pm Hosted by Marcellus DDA, Bluegill Frolic and Terrill’s Market, Downtown Marcellus with Food & Drink, Adult Beverages, Live Music by The VanDyke Revue, Silent Auction and Merchandise from The Bluegill Frolic.

www.bluegillfrolic.com

###