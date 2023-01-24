Noted fishing guide and instructor Derek Weurding, shares the tools and techniques used in tying flies at Patch & Remington, Saturday, January 21.

Text and photos by Thomas Puleo, Outdoor Writer

Bodkin, hackle pliers, whip finisher, dubbing needle, hair stacker, bobbin and threader. These may be foreign words to some ears, however, for those who wish to trick the fish with a unique offering, these are the tools of the trade.

On Saturday, January 21, 2023, the second installment of Derek Weurding’s Fly-Tying class was held at Patch & Remington, 115 E. Main, Marcellus.

The attendees of this class exemplify clearly that an interest in fishing is an all-inclusive endeavor as man, woman, and child of various ages spanned by decades, put tools of the fly-tying trade into action.

Derek begins each class with an introduction of himself as well as offering details on the chosen fly patterns of the day.

As an educator by trade, Derek’s methods of teaching provide the building blocks for success as he details the materials and steps involved in the construction of today’s pattern.



Kasen gets a thumbs-up from instructor Derek Weurding during fly-tying class at Patch & Remington



Ni is all smiles while

learning how to tie a fly.

Hooks are placed in trying vices and assembly begins on a favorite springtime bluegill fly of Derek’s own design, a beadhead nymph of bright color and buggy appeal.

Threads spin from bobbins as materials are carefully added one step at a time and a bare skeletal hook begins its transformation.

There is definitely a sense of accomplishment for the fly-tyer when the last threads are whip-finished, and the fly is complete. An even greater dose of this accomplishment will be realized when the fly is dancing on the end of a line with fish attached. Goal achieved.

Thanks goes out to Patch & Remington for hosting these events. Keep an eye on their Facebook page for future classes with Derek and remember to RSVP ASAP.