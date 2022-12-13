Brand New Lions

Ok, I know I said earlier that I wasn’t going to write about the Lions any longer because well, I had given up on being optimistic about them. I am not a fan so I really don’t have any skin in the game but with so many Lions fans around here I can’t help but pay attention. But it seems like this team doesn’t have the same feel. It doesn’t feel like the same ole Lions. I think something is brewing over in Detroit.

Last we chatted about the Lions they were 1-6 and floundering. The offense started out hot…I mean HOT! They were the best scoring offense in the league but the defense was historically bad. There have been starters benched, coaches fired, and head coach Dan Campbell left having to answer questions that I am sure he did not want to answer. Add to that the temperature on his seat was for lack of better terms…boiling. There was a large percentage of the fan base that were getting super vocal and asking for his job. But fast forward to today. They have won 5 of their last 6 and have been playing very well! They just knocked off the NFC North leading Vikings! They actually should have beaten the AFC leading Bills on Thanksgiving, they had the Dolphins on the ropes, and they could have beaten the NFL leading Eagles! But turnovers lead to points and those points were the difference.

I think it is safe to say the momentum is with the Lions. They are one of the hottest teams in the NFL so let’s take a look at their upcoming schedule. They play the Jets this weekend. This is a very winnable game. We are unsure what quarterback is playing for the Jets so I have a feeling this could be a win. The opening line is even money so I can’t wait to see that game. The next week they play the Panthers. This Panther team is hard to put my finger on. They are playing Sam Darnold, who lost his job to Baker Mayfield, who is no longer on the team, so I have a feeling they should be favored in that game. The following week they host the Bears and the Bears defense is horrible so if they can keep Justin Fields in check that should be a winnable game as well. They finish up the regular season in Green Bay. At that point in the season will Aaron Rodgers be playing? In my heart I say yes but then again their defense isn’t stellar so again, another winnable game!

My first Lions article of the season I said they would go 10-7 and have a chance for a Wildcard spot. If they take care of business this will be spot on. The offense needs to keep the turnovers to a minimum and their new toy rookie wide receiver, Jameson Williams, getting going after starting the season on the injured list, is a huge addition to an already potent offense. We have seen St. Brown become one of the better receivers in the NFL and they have the touchdown leader in the NFL in the backfield in Jamaal Williams continue to put out an amazing season it all lies in Goff’s hands. Even if they miss the playoffs the offseason is going to be huge for them so Lions fans should be excited now…and for the future!

