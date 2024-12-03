But is it Art? New exhibit opens at Patch & Remington, December 6

The beauty of art is its subjectivity. Did Jackson Pollock just pour paint or did his creative talent inspire generations to come with his revelatory Abstract Expressionism, arguably the most famous American art movement? A giant red canvas by Rothko. Genius? Or something I could do at home? Or perhaps you look at Picasso and think, “my six-year-old could do that.”

The upcoming exhibition at Patch & Remington, But is it art? actively seeks to challenge what art can be. This exhibition will feature a custom dollhouse from Erica Watts, stained glass from Cary Hansen, dioramas from Anthony Ruacho and Justin Wiley, Gundam works from Aaron Blamer, a selection of works from the Michiana Gunpla Group, and assemblages from Jonathon Casselberry-Scott.

Join us at Patch & Remington (115 E. Main Street, Marcellus, MI) on Friday, December 6 from 5-8 as we re-examine what art is, what it includes, and the many ways we can engage. Exhibitions are always free and light refreshments will be provided.

###