Cannabis Corner: Know Before You Go to the Dispensary

HOLIDAY GIFT GUIDE 101: THE GIFT OF CANNABIS

by Lo Snyder

Budtender at The Stone 40

This year we’re finally getting the chance to feel normal again, once again we can pass the joint at our family gatherings. Here at The Stone 40, we have everything for your cannabis loving friends and family!! What better way to bond over the holiday’s than a little bit of cannabis love? So, take a deep breath, relax. We have the perfect gift guide for your cannabis friendly recipients.

THE STONE 40 GIFT GUIDE: Whether it be a practical accessory, The Stone 40’s apparel, something to smoke or something to eat, we’ve got you covered!!

GIFTS UNDER $3

*Single Dose Edibles: Perfect for stocking stuffers and for testing new products! Options include: Dream Caramels, Quickie Lollipops, Quantum Energy gummies.

GIFTS UNDER $10

*Sapphire Farm Pre-rolls (7 different strains to choose from!)

*Pot Rocks 25mg THC (Green Apple and Blueberry)

*MKX Toothpicks 100mg THC (9 tasty strain specific options)

*Deli Style Flower

GIFTS UNDER $30

*ALL EDIBLES (Includes 100mg and 200mg packs)

*RSO syringe and tincture

*Live Resin Concentrate

*1g Distillate/ Live Resin Cartridges and Ooze Batteries

*Pre-Packed 1/8th Flower

*Better Daze 1g Premium Pre-Rolls and Glorious 1g Bubble Hash Pre-rolls

GIFTS UNDER $50

*Michigan Organic Rub (Topical)

*Glorious Hash Rosin Cartridges

*Glorious Solventless Live Rosin Concentrate

*All CBD products

*The Stone 40’s Apparel

*Glass pipes (excludes Zach’s Dabbery)

GIFT BASKETS AND GIFT CARDS

Gift Baskets are pre-assembled with a variety of different cannabis products. Prices include $50, $75 and $100 options. Perfect for a last minute gift idea, we even did the wrapping for you!

The Stone 40 Gift Cards are available in any dollar amount.

