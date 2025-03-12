November 1, 1937 ~ March 10, 2025

Carroll David Parmeter, 87, of Marcellus, Michigan, passed away at home on March 10, 2025, surrounded by the love of his family. Carroll was a man who was cherished and respected by his family and community and was a presence of integrity and love in the lives of all those who have known him. He was born on November 1, 1937, in Three Rivers, Michigan to Leonard Parmeter and Margaret Caul Parmeter. He graduated from Marcellus High School in 1956 and went on to follow in the footsteps of multiple generations of farmers, with his father taking on the role of his primary teacher in the practice of farming.

Carroll is survived by his wife and the love of his life Janice Martin Parmeter, as well as their children Jane (Jeff) Curtis, Sue (Dave) Arrington, Brenda (Alvin) White, Linda Matuszewski, Jonathan (Christine) Balog, Lesa Ward, and Ann (Jim) Parmeter-Cripps, as well as 15 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Carroll and Janice met on a blind date, fell in love, and married six months later, and have lived their love story of mutual devotion and adoration for nearly 54 years.

He is remembered by his loved ones as bright and lively, emanating warmth, friendliness, and curiosity, and always enjoying a good conversation. He was quite the teaser and was able to find humor and crack sweet jokes with his family even through his dying days. For 23 years Carroll was committed to his role as the Supervisor of Flowerfield Township, where he was known as a thoughtful listener who truly enjoyed serving the people of the community. Until the very end of his life, he loved to innovate and design new ideas for woodworking, engineering, and building farm projects. He did yearly canning with his wife Janice, and they generously shared the fruits of their labor among family and friends, including maple syrup that Carroll made from sap he gathered and prepared in his self-built sugar shack. He loved to read the Word of God, as well as Bible commentaries, and was deeply concerned about the spiritual wellbeing of the world. He was a long-time attendee of Howardsville Gospel Chapel.

Carroll’s family celebrates the legacy he leaves as an unwavering presence of loving strength, which lives on in the lives and hearts of his wife, loved ones, and the generations to follow him. Now and always, we honor and remember his ongoing and eternal presence, and know he lives on and abides in the glory and the love of God.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 15, 2025, 9-11am, with funeral following at 11am, at Howardsville Gospel Chapel, 53441 Bent Rd., Marcellus, MI 49067. Brock Brockway, Carroll’s and Jan’s grandson, will be officiating. Burial will be at Bly Cemetery, with luncheon to follow at the church.

According to Carroll’s wishes, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Carroll’s memory may be directed to Howardsville Christian School. Envelopes will be available at the visitation and funeral and may also be sent to the school at 53441 Bent Rd., Marcellus, MI 49067.

