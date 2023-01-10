Cass Area Artists seeks entries for 5th Regional Open Exhibit

Artists are being sought for the Fifth Regional Open Art Exhibit in the Cass County Building next to the historic courthouse in Cassopolis.

The exhibit, sponsored by Cass Area Artists in conjunction with Cass County, is open to all artists 18 years of age or older residing in Cass, Berrien, Van Buren, Kalamazoo, and St. Joseph counties in Michigan, and Elkhart, LaPorte, and St. Joseph counties in Indiana.

Art will be accepted on Saturday, January 28, on a first-come, first-served basis. The exhibit opens February 4 and continues through April 28, 2023. There is no entry fee and cash awards will be presented for outstanding achievement in each of 12 categories at the opening reception on February 4. Cash awards for people’s choice will be presented on April 28.

Complete rules and entry tags are available to download at www.cassareaartists.org.