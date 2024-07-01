Cass County Planning Commission seeking input for Master Plan

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — The Cass County Planning Commission is seeking the public’s help as they develop a new master plan to guide the future of Cass County.

Upon completion, the Cass County Master Plan will define a unified vision for Cass County’s growth and development into the next decade. Last updated in 2014, the Cass County Master Plan serves as a guidebook for the Cass County Planning Commission and numerous County partners in setting goals, outlining policy, identifying emerging issues and charting out framework for future land use.

Cass County has partnered with McKenna, a Michigan-based company specializing in planning, designing and building, to update the plan.

The following opportunities will allow the public to share their thoughts and desires related to the master plan:

• The Cass County Planning Commission and McKenna will host an open house at the Cass County Road Commission, 340 N. O’Keefe St., Cassopolis, from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 24. All are invited to visit any time during this window to share ideas with planning commission members.

• An online survey is available to gather ideas on various topics addressed in the master plan. This survey can be found digitally at tinyurl.com/cass-survey. Printed versions may be retrieved and submitted at the Cass County Administration Office, in Suite 200 of 120 N. Broadway, Cassopolis.

• Near the end of the planning process, a second open house will be offered to share the findings of these efforts.

Participation in the open houses and survey is open to anyone with an interest in Cass County and is not limited to primary residents of the county.

Visit casscountymi.org for updates relating to the master plan, or to learn more about the Cass County Planning Commission.