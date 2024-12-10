Cass District Library’s new Edwardsburg Branch moving forward

A very happy Library Director Barbara Gordon pictured with site superintendent Scott Muller. The two are standing in what will soon be a community room.

The steel framework is hoped to be completed by January 1.

The new branch sits on 5.48 acres along US 12, east of Section Street, witin the village of Edwardsburg.

For more information on the project or to learn more about the library’s capital campaign, visit cassdistrictlibrary.org