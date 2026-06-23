Cass Family Clinic announces mobile health clinic summer schedule

The Mobile Health Clinic team completed 150 high school sports physicals at Edwardsburg and Cassopolis schools throughout the 2025-2026 school year. The Mobile Health Clinic is also partnering with Marcellus, Decatur, Dowagiac and Brandywine schools for sports physicals throughout the summer.

Mobile Health Clinic partners with local school districts to perform sports physicals

CASSOPOLIS, Mich., June 18, 2026 – Cass Family Clinic’s Mobile Health Clinic is gearing up for a busy summer serving communities and school districts within Cass, Van Buren and Berrien counties.

The Mobile Health Clinic offers health and wellness exams, sports physicals, substance use disorder (SUD) behavioral therapy, acute illness/sickness visits, flu shots and vaccinations, patient education, and other medical resources. The clinic also has a full-time social worker on board for counseling and substance use disorder services.

“Since launching in November, the Mobile Health Clinic has expanded access to care by bringing services directly to residents throughout Southwest Michigan,” said Mobile Health Clinic Director Nadzieja Pocheki. “Our goal is to meet people where they are and connect them with the healthcare resources they need close to home. We are proud to provide a complete ‘primary care office on wheels,’ offering all of the same services as our brick-and-mortar clinics to the community, including a lab.”

Additionally, the Mobile Health Clinic team completed 150 high school sports physicals at Edwardsburg and Cassopolis schools throughout the 2025-2026 school year. The Mobile Health Clinic is also partnering with Marcellus, Decatur, Dowagiac and Brandywine schools for sports physicals throughout the summer.

“By partnering with local school districts, we are making preventive healthcare services more accessible for student athletes, while demonstrating the growing impact of the Mobile Health Clinic throughout the region,” said Pocheki. “These partnerships help ensure students are ready for participation while providing families with another convenient access point for care.”

The Mobile Health Clinic’s services are available to all community members, not just Cass Family Clinic patients. New patients and walk-in appointments are welcome. Residents may register as Cass Family Clinic patients at the Mobile Health Clinic. Medicaid and most other insurance plans are accepted. For those without insurance, a sliding fee payment scale based on income and household size is available.

The Mobile Health Clinic operates between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday at various locations throughout Southwest Michigan:

• Edwardsburg – 1st & 3rd Mondays

• Marcellus – 1st & 3rd Tuesdays

• Three Oaks – 1st & 3rd Wednesdays

• Niles – 2nd & 4th Mondays

• Union – 2nd Tuesdays

• Sister Lakes – 2nd Wednesday

• Vandalia – 2nd Thursdays

• Jones – 4th Tuesdays

For the complete schedule and location details of the Cass Family Clinic’s Mobile Health Clinic, visit: https://cassfamilyclinic.org/mobile-clinic/.

About Cass Family Clinic

With a team of over 185 employees, Cass Family Clinic serves more than 14,000 patients throughout Southwest Michigan. Cass Family Clinic provides primary care, dental, behavioral health, and pharmacy services, delivering comprehensive quality health care services regardless of an individual’s insurance status or ability to pay. For more information, visit: CassFamilyClinic.org.

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