Cass Family Clinic continues to expand: Dowagiac campus improvements enhance patient services

A rendering of Cass Family Clinic’s new mobile clinic bus depot, which will serve as the primary hub for Cass Family Clinic’s mobile health units at the Dowagiac campus.

Additional parking, mobile clinic bus depot, and on-site laboratory will enhance patient services

DOWAGIAC, Mich., July 21, 2026 – Cass Family Clinic is expanding its Dowagiac campus with the addition of expanded parking, a mobile clinic bus depot, and an on-site laboratory, improving access to affordable, high-quality healthcare for residents across the region.

Site preparation began in early July to make way for additional parking. The expanded parking area will increase convenience and accessibility for patients, pharmacy customers, and staff while improving traffic flow around the clinic’s pharmacy drive-through.

“Since the launch of our Dowagiac clinic and the opening of our pharmacy in April 2026, we have helped provide affordable and accessible care to the community,” said Joe Gavan, CEO of Cass Family Clinic. “As demand for services continues to grow, this expansion allows us to better serve patients by improving accessibility and creating a more convenient experience for everyone who visits this campus.”

The project also includes construction of a mobile clinic bus depot, which will serve as the primary hub for Cass Family Clinic’s mobile health units.

“The Mobile Health Clinic has become an important resource for individuals who may face barriers to healthcare access,” said Nadzieja Pocheki, Mobile Clinic Director and Lead Provider. “The bus depot will help keep our mobile units ready for service, allowing us to continue bringing care directly to the communities that need it most.”

As part of the expansion, Cass Family Clinic will also establish an on-site medical laboratory at the Dowagiac clinic. The laboratory will allow patients to receive diagnostic services closer to home, improving convenience and supporting timely clinical decision-making.

Construction is expected to be completed by fall 2026.

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