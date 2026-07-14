Cass Family Clinic’s Summer Greeter Program returns for a third year

Cass Family Clinic’s 2026 Summer Greeter

This year’s summer greeters at Cass Family Clinic include William, Ryley, M’atli, Jocelyn, Brooklyn, Jaii, Courtney, Annaleigh, Isabel, Abigail, Trevon, Jamya, and Sienna, with Rachele providing instruction during orientation.

Program provides paid job opportunities to 19 local high school students

CASSOPOLIS, DOWAGIAC, NILES, Mich., July 8, 2026 – Cass Family Clinic is welcoming 19 local high school students this summer through its Summer Greeter Program, providing paid work experience and exposure to careers in healthcare.

Students from Berrien Springs, Buchanan, Cassopolis, Dowagiac, Edwardsburg, Marcellus, Niles, and Three Rivers Home School districts in Southwest Michigan, and Penn Harris Madison school district in Northern Indiana started serving as greeters at Cass Family Clinic on June 15.

Students participating in the program are welcoming visitors, assisting patients entering the clinics, and gaining hands-on exposure to healthcare careers through job shadowing opportunities and professional development activities, at Cass Family Clinic’s Cassopolis, Niles, and Dowagiac locations.

“We are excited to welcome our third group of Summer Greeters and continue investing in local students interested in learning more about healthcare careers,” said Joe Gavan, CEO of Cass Family Clinic. “Not only does this program help students gain valuable workplace experience and develop professional skills, but our greeters also play an important role in creating a welcoming environment for patients and visitors. From offering directions and assistance, to simply greeting patients with a smile, these students help make a positive difference in the experience people have when they walk through our doors.”

Applications for the Summer Greeter Program were distributed to local high schools in March, with completed application packets due in April. This year, Cass Family Clinic selected a new group of students in an effort to introduce more young people to the opportunities available within a family practice Federally Qualified Health Care Facility (FQHC).

Throughout the summer, participating students will have opportunities to learn resume-building techniques, financial planning concepts, workplace soft skills, and interview preparation. They will also shadow providers and staff members in career fields that match their interests.

“I became interested in the summer internship program as a way to build connections with patients, learn what it’s like to work in a clinic, and experience what a clinical environment is like,” said Samantha Santiago, one of the new summer greeters. “I’m looking to learn how to be more compassionate with patients, and build more connections and trust with them, especially since I’m interested in working in the medical field. It will help me gain experience to know how to interact with my future patients.”

“Our Summer Greeter Program gives students the opportunity to learn more about the healthcare field while building confidence and practical job skills,” said Gavan. “By the end of the summer, we hope students walk away with a stronger understanding of healthcare careers and valuable experience they can apply wherever their future takes them.”

About Cass Family Clinic

With a team of over 190 employees, Cass Family Clinic serves more than 14,500 patients throughout Southwest Michigan. Cass Family Clinic provides primary care, dental, behavioral health, and pharmacy services, delivering comprehensive quality health care services regardless of an individual’s insurance status or ability to pay. For more information, visit: CassFamilyClinic.org

