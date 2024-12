Owen Ware was the first in line to visit with Santa Claus during Christmas in the Village, Saturday, December 7. Owen’s was quite an achievement considering the length of the line seen in the photo below.

Ewert’s music students perform as part of Christmas in the Village

Roxie Ewert’s music students held their traditional holiday recital at the Marcellus Township Wood Memorial during Christmas in the Village, Saturday, December 7.

Pictured in front, left to right, are Rozlyn Schick , Mirielle Stout, and Lyra New.

In back, left to right: Evelyn Mroczek, Roxane Ewert, Judah Witmer, Anastasia Witmer, and Sydney Buckle.

Rozlyn Schick, left, had the honor of performing with her great grandmother, Rosalie Mikel, during the recital at the library.

###