COA ready to show off new Adult Day Services wing, July 24, as part of Grandfest 2026

Although a bobcat is still on the premises, with orange construction cones marking the posts, the new entrance and wing for Adult Day Services at the Cass County Council on Aging, Cassopolis, is close to being completed. Kelli Casey, Community Engagement Director, says the new wing should be fully open for business next week. – News Photo

The Cass County Council on Aging has a lot to celebrate and invites the public to join the party, Friday, July 24, at the Lowe Center, 60525 Decatur Rd, Cassopolis.

The festivities kick-off with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 1:00pm in honor of the new Adult Day Services wing.

According to Kelli Casey, Director of Community Engagement, the COA received a grant from the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity in 2023 which has allowed the Council to double the daily capacity of its Adult Day services from 15 to 30.

Any Cass County resident over the age of 60 is eligible for Adult Day Services. Services include transportation to and from the COA, meals, social activities, exercise, a secure outdoor area, bath/showers and more.

“We really call it Adult Respite service,” Casey says. “It’s for the caregiver who is trying to keep their loved one at home. Sometimes they still have to work or they just need a day to themselves. It’s serves as a respite service for them, and our participants really thrive in the environment.”

Casey says they’ll be semi moved into the new wing by Friday’s open house and expect to be fully operational within a week.

“We’ve been lucky enough that we were able to build on and not have to forego services in the process of expanding.”

Not only does July 24 mark the opening of the new wing, but it always marks the return of Grandfest from 1-4pm. All ages will delight in an afternoon of family fun that includes a giant inflatable obstacle course, live magic show, face painting, petting zoo, face painting, carnival style games, delicious food and more. Particularly intriguing is the Foam Party which is best enjoyed wearing a bathing suit.

The party continues at 5:30pm when a variety of food trucks roll in for the COA Summer Concert Series featuring The Whistle Pigs. Food will be available between 5:30 and 7:30pm. Music begins at 7pm. BYOLC (Bring Your Own Lawn Chair).

For more information on the COA’s services and activities, visit https://www.casscoa.org or phone 269.445.8110.

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