Coffey pumps in 20 to lead ‘Cats in a 69-42 win over Cardinals

Sophomore Abram Coffey goes up for three of his 20 points against Bloomingdale, December 19.

–Photo courtesy of Megan Schuur Photography

The boys’ varsity basketball team got back on the winning track with a 69-42 win over the visiting Bloomingdale Cardinals, Thursday, December 19. Sophomore Abram Coffey led the ‘Cats in scoring with 20 points, 15 of which were from 3-point territory.

The ‘Cats’ record now stands at 2-3 going into the winter break thanks to back-to-back losses to White Pigeon and Hartford.

The Hartford game on Tuesday, December 17, was a brutal affair. The Huskies invaded Wildcat Country and went home with a 74-43 win. The ‘Cats were outgunned in each quarter, 11-15, 11-24, 12-20, and 9-15. Hartford plays a physically aggressive game and there were probably some sore muscles on both sides the morning after. Despite the rough-and-tumble contest, the still undefeated Huskies were assessed 17 fouls to Marcellus’ 15. Some felt that assessment was a bit on the low side . . .

Nevertheless, the ‘Cats were able to forestall 6’ 5” Hartford senior Brody Johnson from reaching 1,000 career points on their home court. Johnson was just 20+ points away from that milestone when the game began.

Senior Parker Adams led Marcellus in scoring against the Huskies with 18 points, 10 rebounds, and 3 steals. Beau Ferguson added 7 points and 7 rebounds; Cale Hackenberg contributed 6 points followed by Yona Goodlow with 4, Adam Bates and Abram Coffey with 3 apiece, and Quinton Tone tossing in two.

There’s one thing you can say about #14 Parker Adams, there is no defense too tough to keep him from muscling his way to the basket. #30 Yona Goodlow steps in to assist during the ‘Cats’ loss to Hartford, December 17. Adams scored 18 points against the Huskies. – Photo courtesy of Megan Schuur Photography

Back to the Bloomingdale game. . . The senior heavy ‘Cats squad is led by Adams, Ferguson and Coffey with increasing contributions from junior Jamarion Robinson and sophomore Cale Hackenberg.

Adams and Ferguson, four-year varsity players, are the brain trust on the floor with Coffey completing a triangle of swift ball handling up and down the court, not to mention inside and outside shooting.

Robinson, a smart, strong, big man helps to fill a need on the inside. With a little bit more Parker/Beau style determination to get off a close two, he can be a force in the making. Robinson contributed 12 points against Bloomingdale, half of those from the foul line, accounted for 5 rebounds and 2 assists – and no fouls.

Sophomore Cale Hackenberg is beginning to look like a basketball player. Anyone who follows MHS sports knows Hackenberg first as a baseball player and second, as a football player. However, it appears that Hackenberg is adding a bit of basketball to his résumé as, perhaps, a strong third. He added 10 points to the ‘Cats victory over Bloomingdale, six of those points coming from the three-point range. From a fundamental point of view, those three-pointers against the Cards looked pretty sweet from the scorer’s table – a great addition to the ‘Cats’ arsenal.

Adams contributed 12 points against Bloomingdale, including two from three-point range, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 steal. Also scoring were Ferguson with 7, 4 rebounds, 1 assist and 2 blocks; Goodlow added 5 points and 3 rebounds; while senior Adam Bates tossed in 2 and Matt Lehew added one on a free throw.

To date, Marcellus’ opponents have outscored them by only three, 267-270. Parker Adams leads all scorers with 90 total points followed by Abram Coffey with 56, Jamarion Robinson has 39, Beau Ferguson has 32, and Cale Hackenberg has 20.

The Wildcats will need their rest over the break as the first six games of January are on the road. The ‘Cats won’t be back on their home court until Tuesday, January 28, when they host White Pigeon.

Girls Varsity Basketball improves to 2-2

The girls varsity basketball team iimproved their season record to 2-2 after wins against Hartford and Bloomingdale. The Wildcats defeated the Huskies on their home court, December 17, 29-21, and followed that with a 56-31 win in Bloomingdale, December 19, 56-31.

The gals have not played at home yet this season, but are set for their homecourt debut against the Cassopolis Rangers, Tuesday, January 7.

###