Community Meeting to be held on Tuesday, June 30, to Update Dowagiac Residents on the ClassAction Lawsuit Against the Hyperscale Data Center

Detroit – Lawyers from Liddle Sheets, P.C., a nationwide class action law firm based in Detroit, announced today that they will be hosting an informational meeting to update the Dowagiac community on the class actionlawsuit that was recently filed against the Hyperscale Data Center for allegedly emitting consistent, disruptive noise throughout the community.

The meeting will take place on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, at the Dowagiac Public Library, located at 211Commercial St. Dowagiac, from 4 p.m. through 7 p.m. Lawyers will update residents on the case and answer any questions. The meeting is an open house, meaning that residents are welcome to come and go at any time.

Two residents filed the class action complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michiganon May 26 alleging that about 1,300 residential properties within 1 mile of the data center, owned and operated byAlliance Cloud Services, LLC, are similarly impacted by noise from the facility. The lawsuit alleges that residents have lost their ability to use and enjoy their property and that loud noise from the data center is also causing damage to property values.

The Hyperscale Data Center, located at 415 E Prairie Ronde Street, provides artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) services, including Bitcoin mining, colocation and hosting services. Thedata center recently announced that it has acquired an additional 48.5 acres of land to expand its Facility’s campus, doubling its current acreage.

The data center began operating in Dowagiac in early 2022 and runs 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. According to the complaint, the noise is not only excessive, but constant at all hours of the day, every day of the week.

The lawsuit was the first of its kind filed in the country. Liddle Sheets P.C. has since filed several other cases against data centers in other states for alleged noise emissions.

Liddle Sheets, P.C., has dedicated their entire 25-year legal practice to getting results for residents harmed by neighboring environmental polluters. With unparalleled experience litigating nuisance claims involving odors, dust, groundwater contamination, noise and light pollution from facilities of all types across thecountry, the firm is now using that experience to help residents who allege to have been harmed by data centers.The firm is also in the process of investigating claims of water contamination and odors from other data centers in other communities across the country.

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