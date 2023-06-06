Congratulations, to the MHS Class of 2023: Marcellus Community Schools holds 134th Commencment, June 4

The Marcellus Community Schools held its 134th commencment Sunday, June 4, 2023, for 42 graduates. Pictured above, top row, left to right: Superintendent Nanette Pauley, MHS Principal Lynn Wagner, Class Advisor Lacie Deer, President/Valedictorian Edriana Madiam, Vice President Caylee Bishop, Treasurer Ruthie High, Secretary Brooklyn VanTilburg, Salutatorian Jersey Keesler, and Valedictorian Jasmine Davis.

Second row, left to right: Jacob Adams, Wyatt Altimus, Christopher Andrews, Zayne Avery.

Third row, left to right: Mackenzie Bishop, Driana Collett, Lucia Culikova, Emma Di Maggio, Kyle Drauch, Elijah Gooden, Nicole Hayford, Kaylee Henderson, Brock Hurley, Chance Jackson, Joshua Jackson.

Fourth row, left to right: Cameron Jacobs, Cordell Jones-McNally, Landen Karn, Maddyson Kimble-O’Connor, Christian Klusman, Anna Louin, Katie Lull, Kade Nelson, Nathan Northrup, Eian O’Neill, Guilia Pepe.

Bottom row, left to right: Christian Roesener, Alexander Shenfeld, Logan Simpson, Madeline Smith, Brandon Stezowski, NeVaeh Sylvester, Chaze Taylor, Brooke Tucker, Breanna Williams, Isabella Zschoerper.