Ron McAdam, Cass District Library Board and Facilities Committee member, stands in what will be, in the not too distant future, the main part of CDL’s new Edwardsburg Branch. Contractors were pouring foundations on Friday, July 19, and were expected to complete the task this week. The area behind McAdam will be a fireplace and beyond the exterior wall will be walking trails.
Construction of Cass District Library’s new Edwardsburg Branch is underway
