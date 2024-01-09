County Attorney Referee Appointed to Juvenile Justice Partnership Committee Training Workgroup

Cass County Courts’ Attorney Referee, Leigh Feldman.

Photo Credit: Rebecca Steenbeke

Cassopolis, Michigan – Cass County Juvenile Attorney Referee, Leigh Feldman, has been appointed by Michigan Supreme Court Justice Elizabeth Clement and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director, Elizabeth Hertel, to the Juvenile Justice Partnership Committee’s Training Workgroup. The Juvenile Justice Partnership Committee (JJPC), which is co-chaired by Chief Justice Clement and Director Hertel, is charged with implementing reforms recommended by the Michigan Task Force on Juvenile Justice Reform. The JJPC has formed several workgroups to assist with implementing the recommended reforms including workgroups focusing on training, policies and procedures, and data and quality assurance.

As a member of the JJPC’s Training Workgroup, Attorney Referee Feldman will join several other representatives from across the state to discuss and make recommendations to the JJPC to ensure clear and consistent training efforts across Michigan that align with the Juvenile Justice Taskforce Report and Recommendations and the Justice for Kids and Communities Bill Package. The workgroup will focus on three key areas: Juvenile justice training needs, strategic planning for the education and training of stakeholders, and the development of a juvenile justice training clearinghouse.

“One of the findings of the Task Force on Juvenile Justice Reform was that there is no statewide quality assurance system in place to ensure that programs and practices are implemented correctly and effectively. Developing a plan for adequate training at all levels in the juvenile justice system is a step in the right direction towards correcting this issue by ensuring consistent and adequate training on appropriate program standards and practices for those who serve juveniles statewide. We are fortunate to have dedicated and knowledgeable staff such as Attorney Referee Feldman who give of their time and expertise towards these critical initiatives to ensure the best for our juveniles,” remarked Cass County Chief Judge Carol M. Bealor.

Attorney Referee Feldman serves as the Juvenile Referee and presides over juvenile delinquency and abuse neglect cases. She also serves as a domestic relations referee and assists with child support, custody, and parenting time cases. Attorney Referee Feldman has served as a Referee for the Cass County Courts since December 2005. Before joining the Courts as a Referee, she served as an Assistant Prosecuting Attorney in the Cass County Prosecutor’s Office.