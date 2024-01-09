County Board of Commissioners select chair, vice chair for 2024

Cass County. — Cass County District 4 Commissioner Jeremiah Jones will serve another year as chair of the Cass County Board of Commissioners.

Jones, of Pokagon Township, was elected to a one-year term at Thursday’s organizational meeting. He was the only commissioner to be nominated for chair, and the vote passed unanimously.



Jeremiah Jones, Chair, Cass County Board of Commissioners

District 6 Commissioner Samuel Barrera, of Milton Township, will serve as vice chair.

Barrera was one of three commissioners originally nominated for vice chair. Commissioners Ryan Laylin, of Silver Creek Township, and James Lawrence, of Dowagiac, were also nominated. Commissioners voted four in favor of Barrera, and four in favor of Laylin. After nearly an hour of deliberation, Barrera was selected as chair with a 5-3 vote.

Jones was first elected in 2020 and is in his second term as commissioner and second year as chair. Barrera was first elected in 2022.

Jones can be contacted via email at jeremiahj@cassco.org. Barrera can be reached at samuelb@cassco.org.