County Historical Society announces date of Fall Festival

The Cass County Historical Society is excited to announce its annual Fall Festival, taking place on Sunday, October 13th, 2024, from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM. The event will be held at the Newton House, located at 20689 Marcellus Highway, Decatur, MI, on the historical grounds.

Join us for complimentary cider, popcorn, apples, & cookies while enjoying a variety of activities including hayrides, a petting zoo, and kids yard games. We will be holding our second annual kids costume contest and new this year, our first annual kids pie-eating contest. There will also be guided tours of the Newton House, live music and a silent auction. Local artisans will be showcasing their talents, and Civil War reenactors will be on site with a cannon firing demonstration.

We are also pleased to welcome Dowagiac native and esteemed author Ron Kirkwood, who will be in town for readings and autographs of his new book on Gettysburg’s George Spangler Farm.

For more information, visit the Facebook pages for either the Newton House or the Cass County Historical Society. We hope to see you there!