Cropsey maintains lead in Bluegill Frolic Youth Fishing Contest

Brennan Cropsey took home another $100 in the Bluegill Frolic’s Youth Fishing Contest, Friday, July 5. Cropsey’s fish was 9 7/8”, good enough for a another first. He is in first place going into the final round to be held during the Frolic, August 16 & 17.

With a little over a month away from the annual Bluegill Frolic, three youthful anglers are in the hunt for a $1,000 grand prize.

According to contest organizer Tommy Puleo, Brennan Cropsey, Ellie Buckhold, and Atticus Stokes are the three finalists for the Youth (15 and under) Fishing Contest. Cropsey took top honors for largest bluegill by inches during First Friday, June 7, and again on July 5. Both times he received the $100 top prize.

Ellie Buckhold won the raffle for a Rod and Reel on July 5.

Brennan leads the pack in total inches after two events with 19 9/16”, Ellie is second with 17 7/8”, and Atticus is third with 14 3/8”.