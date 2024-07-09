DDA passes out continued good cheer during First Friday

Members of the Downtown Development Authority, volunteers, family, friends and partners welcomed revelers to First Friday, July 5, throughout downtown Marcellus. Tending bar and passing out goodwill above are, left to right, DDA Chair Seth Carlson, Kyle Hostetler, Wildcat Whippy Dip; DDA Secretary Blake Terrill, Terrill’s Market; and Mikki Spagnoli, Heritage Southwest ISD. Besides hosting First Friday, the DDA is putting the final touches on its Oktoberfest celebration, Saturday, September 28. -News Photo