DDA Realigned and Ready to Rock in 2024

The Marcellus Downtown Development Authority is set to continue its forward motion toward revitalizing the downtown corridor in 2024. Pictured in front, left to right, Estela Salazar, new member Erica Watts, and Treasurer Nicki Hostetler. In the middle, left to right, new member Brad Smith, Vice Chair Nicki Hackenberg, and John Ayers. In back, Chair Seth Carlson, Secretary Blake Terrill, and Dennis Irwin.

The Marcellus Downtown Development Authority has a full board and is ready to continue its momentum toward revitalizing the Village’s downtown corridor.

The DDA welcomed new members Brad Smith, Carlson Farms, and Erica Watts, Electric Moon, during its January 11, 2024, regular meeting. The addition of the new members fills the two seats vacated in 2023.

Chair Seth Carlson requested, after a series of conversations with Marcellus Enrichment Initiative (MEI), that the DDA resume ownership of First Fridays. First Fridays began under the auspices of the DDA in 2022 and were subsequently overseen by MEI in 2023. The DDA unanimously agreed to assume responsibility for the event with continued collaboration with MEI.

Carlson explained that both organizations seek to establish a unified community calendar that will benefit all groups sponsoring events and activities in Marcellus.

In other business, DDA member and Village President Dennis Irwin reported that the roof repairs to the former Tailgater building have been completed and the project can move forward with additional needed upgrades.

Economic Development Director Sarah Ayers reported that MEDC’s Match on Main program is on a brief hiatus while the process is streamlined and the much anticipated Market Analysis will be presented at the February 8, 2024, meeting at 6:00pm.