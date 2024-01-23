DeCou to join MITCA Hall of Fame January 26

Former MHS educator and coach Dave DeCou, pictured here in a 2021 News photo, is being inducted into the Michigan Interscholastic Track Coaches Association Hall of Fame this weekend in Lansing.

Former MHS educator and track coach Dave DeCou is being honored by the Michigan Interscholastic Track Coaches Association as an inductee into the MITCA Hall of Fame, Friday, January 26, at the Crown Plaza, Lansing.

DeCou is one of two members of the MITCA Class of 2024 being inducted this weekend. The other is Bobby Glenn, who coached for over 25 years at Detroit Cooley, Cass Tech, and Dearborn Divine Child.

DeCou’s résumé is familiar to those fortunate to have had him as a coach and/or teacher during his 48 years with Marcellus High School. While at Marcellus, he coached boys track all of his 48 years here, 31 years as boys’ and girls’ cross country coach, and 30 years as Athletic Director. His boys track teams won 10 SAC Conference Championships and two Regional Titles. They qualified for the Team State Meet seven times placing in the top ten four times.

DeCou coached 121 Individual All State Athletes including State Champions. He was selected Regional Coach of the Year several times, was a State Coach of the Year nominee in 1986 and served on the MITCA Track Committee for two terms.

The Hall of Fame induction is part of this weekend’s MITCA 2024 Track & Field Clinic Awards, January 25, 26 and 27. Since 2005, the MITCA Hall of Fame inducts up to four people each year.

And as Coach DeCou was fond of saying, “If you want to run faster, run faster!” Congratulations, Coach DeCou!