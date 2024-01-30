Detroit. . . Heartbreak City

I guess the old saying of “All good things must come to an end” applies here. But man, oh man…what a game that was! Yes, is there heartbreak with Lions fans? Absolutely! However, this isn’t the end Lions fans! This thing is just getting started.

I know it is easy to say that Coach Dan Campbell lost the game for them because of some of his choices but let’s take a step back. His coaching style and choices are a large reason why they got to that point. Did I agree with all of his decisions? Nope. Especially in the NFC Championship game. But that is the culture and attitude that Campbell has instilled in this team. I guarantee not a single player was surprised at any of those decisions to go for it on 4th down. It is the same mentality that folks have come to love about this team and staff. If either one of those 4th down plays would have converted and the Lions still lose, we aren’t having this conversation.

If I took a poll at the beginning of the season I have a feeling that I would have tallied a handful of fans that thought this team would make the playoffs and maybe a few of those would have said that they would win one playoff game…NO ONE would have said that they would be playing in the NFC Championship game. I am not saying that they were playing with house money, but I honestly thought they overachieved. I thought this team was a year or so away from being very competitive, but they got there this year. This is basically a home grown team. With the exception to a few there aren’t many high-profile free agents. This is a very young team both on offense and defense. This offseason I have a feeling this squad is going to change and for the better.

Free agents want to go places that have a good culture and are successful. Detroit is both of those now. Not too long ago Detroit was a place where free agents went to die. Now free agents will want to go to Detroit because of the success and culture that Dan Campbell has built. Add to that the amazing draft picks that the Lions have drafted and will continue to draft will complement the current roster amazingly. I have a very good feeling that the secondary is going to be addressed heavily this offseason. That seemed to be the only glaring weakness of this team and when you are in a pass happy league that is a huge concern.

Take a deep breath Lions fans. This team isn’t going anywhere. I understand that both coordinators are potentially leaving to take head coaching jobs but it wouldn’t shock me if MCDC is able to keep the band back together to run it back one more time. But even if they do lose one or both, I have a feelingCampbell already has his eyes on the next in line to bite some kneecaps.

***

